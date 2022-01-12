ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oscars Will Have a Host This Year

By Laura Pence
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike the Golden Globes, this year’s Oscars will have a host. It’ll be...

The next Oscars will have a host, ABC Entertainment president reveals

The Oscars podium has remained empty since Jimmy Kimmel left the stage in 2018, but for this year’s 94th annual Academy Awards, a host will emcee the evening once again. “You heard it here first,” said Craig Erwich, president Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, at the virtual Television Critics Association press confab on Tuesday.
A Look Back At All The Black Entertainers Who Have Hosted The Oscars

There's much work to be done in diversifying the hosting space for major award shows, but those who paved the way are definitely something to celebrate. In the midst of event and award show cancellations, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has drummed up quite a bit of chatter over its announcement that it will have a host for this year’s ceremony, three years after last having one.
Oscars Will Again Have A Host; Glenn Weiss Returns As Director

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Oscars will have a host at this year’s ceremony after not having one for the past few years. Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, made the announcement Tuesday during the Television Critics Association’s press tour. It was not immediately...
Person
Tom Holland
Spider-Man star Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the 2022 Oscars

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been asked to host the 2022 Oscars, it’s been reported.Following the 2021 ceremony, in which there was no set host due to Covid-19 restrictions, it’s been confirmed that this year’s event will be overseen by one person.According to The Hollywood Reporter, that person is yet to be decided, but the Academy, the organisation behind the Oscars, has contacted the 25-year-old British actor, who once said he’d be interested in hosting.The outlet reports that the Academy has “reached out to him to explore that possibility”.However, it seems as if Holland will have to decline the...
Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
#Academy Awards#Golden Globes
SAG Awards Film Analysis: With ‘Belfast’, ‘King Richard’, ‘CODA’, And ‘Gucci’, The Actors Are All About Family

It was a mixed bag of good and bad news for many films in Wednesday morning’s announcement of nominations for the 28th annual SAG Awards, and as the first major guild to weigh in on this year’s race what the nominating committee of randomly chosen SAG-AFTRA members said takes on real import as the guild has an excellent track record of reflecting where Oscar nominations might be headed. That said, MGM’s House of Gucci’s strong showing might surprise pundits with an excellent score of a co-leading three nominations including in the all-important Outstanding Cast, which is SAG’s version of Best Picture....
How to Watch the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award Nominations

To watch nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, viewers will need to tune into Instagram Live this year. Rosario Dawson (“Dopesick”) and Vanessa Hudgens (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) will announce nominees on @sagawards’ Instagram Stories on Wednesday. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher will give an introduction at 6:50 a.m. PT, and SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin will then reveal nominations for the outstanding action performances (stunt awards) by television and film ensembles — before Dawson and Hudgens take over around 7 a.m. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) This year...
Inside Tom Holland and Zendaya’s ‘Strong’ Relationship: They’re ‘In It for the Long Haul’

A Marvel-ous romance! Zendaya and Tom Holland‘s relationship is stronger than ever, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Zendaya and Tom are in the best place they could be right now,” the insider says of the former Disney star, 25, and the Uncharted actor, also 25. “Going public with their relationship has made them even more strong and confident in their relationship.”
15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
Tom Holland pitched a James Bond film but turned it into Uncharted instead

Last year closed out with two series-capping blockbusters in two of the most iconic franchises of all time: The current era of the James Bond films came to an end with No Time to Die, and Marvel's comic hero served up a billion-dollar hit with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-star Tom Holland wanted to swing from one to the other, pitching himself as a young James Bond -- but when that didn't work, the idea planted the seed for an Uncharted movie.
How Netflix’s Red Notice Was Able To Film Crowded Scene With Dwayne Johnson And Gal Gadot, Despite COVID Protocols

When all is said and done, Netflix’s Red Notice has amounted to a massive hit in 2021’s overall cinematic picture. A blockbuster that cost a backbreaking amount of money to make, it defied the previous attitudes of smaller spending for the streaming giant, and seemed to be worth the effort. But with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot having to film that flirtatious masquerade scene, which was crowded with as many extras as COVID protocols safely allowed, director Rawson Marshall Thurber had to get a bit creative to achieve a maskless picture of normalcy. Which, naturally, wasn’t cheap.
After 8 Nominations and 0 Wins, Is It Bradley Cooper’s Time to Shine at the Oscars?

Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Short - 'Us Again' Gets Help From the Momentum of 'Raya and the Last Dragon'. Bradley Cooper is an established awards magnet, with eight nominations in the past nine years. Four of those have been in the acting category — for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). This year he has an opportunity to land three more nominations.
SAG Awards Nominations: Kristen Stewart, ‘Harder They Fall,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ Snubbed as ‘Yellowstone’ Surprises

The SAG Awards nominations unveiled Wednesday morning offered a number of surprises and head-scratching snubs. On the film side, a number of Oscar hopeful titles failed to score any nominations from SAG-AFTRA, including the groundbreaking Black Western The Harder They Fall, The French Dispatch, C’mon C’mon and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latest Spider-Man film didn’t even earn any stunt nominations, with Oscar hopefuls No Time to Die and Dune earning their only nominations in the stunt category. Meanwhile, Oscar hopefuls The Lost Daughter and West Side Story only scored one nod each, for Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter and Ariana DeBose...
Black Widow and Scarlett Johansson Gets Huge Oscar Push from Disney and Marvel

Disney wants Scarlett Johansson to be nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Black Widow!. It has been less than a year since Scarlett Johansson and Disney were embroiled in an infamous lawsuit but it looks like the House of Mouse is ready to make it up to the Marvel Cinematic Universe actress. A new report confirms that Disney and Marvel Studios are pushing for Johansson to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Black Widow. In addition to that, the studios are backing the MCU flick fully with several Oscar considerations!
Andrew Garfield says lying about Spider-Man was ‘weirdly enjoyable’: ‘Like a massive game of Werewolf’

Andrew Garfield has admitted that he found it “weirdly enjoyable” lying about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.*Spoilers for No Way Home below*The Amazing Spider-Man star had a surprise role in the Tom Holland film, along with fellow former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire.While fans had long speculated that the pair would be returning for the movie, Garfield had categorically denied any involvement in the project.Speaking to The Wrap, Garfield said of lying in interviews: “It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.”He then compared the experience to the party game Werewolf, in...
Andrew Garfield on the 'Beautiful' Scene with Zendaya That 'Sold' Him on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Marvel's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Andrew Garfield is revealing what got him to return to Spider-Man. The actor, 38, made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which his version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man from Sony's Amazing Spider-Man movies returned for an extended cameo alongside current franchise star Tom Holland.
