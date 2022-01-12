Employers told to use honour system for sick leave as Alberta limits PCR testing

With Omicron quickly taking over from Delta as the dominant variant here in the UK, and over 89 thousand new cases reported yesterday alone, many of us are becoming increasingly (and understandably) concerned. But, it seems there's a small silver lining amidst all the bad news, with a new study indicating that fully vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 might have "super immunity".

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 DAYS AGO