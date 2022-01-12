ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Lawsuit filed in Manitoba seeks more than $1.1B from drug companies for opioid crisis victims

INS News
 1 day ago

A lawsuit filed in Manitoba is seeking more...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Opioid Lawsuit Payment Pending

BRICK – In September 2019, the township filed a lawsuit against various pharmaceutical companies and distributors for improperly promoting the use of opioids to the public and for the cost the township incurred while responding to the resulting opioid crisis. As the result of a class action lawsuit filed...
BRICK, NJ
KevinMD.com

How drug distributors contributed to the opioid crisis

A recent headline in my neighborhood newspaper read, “A Dentist Became a Top Opioid Buyer in W. Va. Now a Drug Firm Faces Penalty for Ignoring Red Flags.” The drug firm sent 25,400 hydrocodone pills and 3,600 Xanax to one Huntington, WV area dentist. The DEA raided the dentist’s office and shut it down. The dentist admitted to ordering the pills for personal use.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pharmaceutical Companies#Health Crisis#Cbc#Lawsuit#News Canada Manitoba
Southside Matt

Opioid settlements do little to deter crisis

Since introduced in the 1990s, opioid pain relievers have been increasingly produced and distributed by pharmaceutical manufacturers. The medications were determined to be highly effective for their stated purpose, but also, in spite of manufacturer claims, highly addictive.
legalnewsline.com

Defense attorneys say opioid companies performed due diligence in efforts to prevent drug misuse

SEATTLE (Legal Newsline) - Attorneys defending three of the country’s biggest distributors of opioid drugs tried to undermine the testimony of a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) official, while portraying their clients as innocent of causing an overdose epidemic in Washington State. “Cardinal overhauled its anti-diversion program in...
SEATTLE, WA
WKTV

One company settles, another loses lawsuit over roles in opioid crisis

NEW YORK (AP) - Pharmaceutical company Allergan Finance LLC will pay $200 million to New York state and two of its counties as part of an agreement that removes it from an ongoing state lawsuit over the opioid crisis. In the agreement, Allergan did not admit to any liability. In...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
beckershospitalreview.com

8 recent drug recalls

Here are eight recalls drug companies issued in December, as listed by the FDA. 1. Taro Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of its clobetasol propionate ointment Dec. 30 after detecting the presence of Ralstonia pickettii bacteria. 2. Viona Pharmaceuticals recalled 33 lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets Dec. 28 over...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNY News

New York Jury Holds Drug Firm Teva Liable In Opioid Crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general says a jury has held Teva Pharmaceuticals responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis by delivering a verdict in a sweeping lawsuit filed by the state. Attorney General Letitia James’ office said Thursday that the Suffolk County jury found the company...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wtuz.com

Opioid Epidemic Still Killing Thousands

Mary Alice Reporting – United States Senator Rob Portman continues to be outspoken over his concern with the ever-increasing deaths related to drug overdoses. He calls it a major public health crisis that is negatively impacting millions of Americans and is an ever-growing threat since the county is dealing with a drug class, synthetic opioids, which are hundreds of times more deadly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccine mandate news – live: Biden ‘disappointed’ Supreme Court blocked ‘common-sense life-saving’ Covid rule

The Supreme Court has tossed out a Biden administration vaccine mandate that would have required 80 million workers to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing. In a blow to the president’s push to get more Americans vaccinated, the ruling comes as health experts believe that the US may be approaching the peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 brought on by the highly contagious Omicron variant.Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Conservative Supreme Court Justices Slap Down Biden’s Employer Vaccine Mandate

The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s mandate on employers to require employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing for Covid-19. The 6-3 ruling handed down on Thursday is a major blow to Biden’s efforts to get the nation vaccinated as the states are setting records for positive cases and hospitalizations. The mandate would have covered over 80 million Americans, or around two-thirds of the nation’s workforce. The majority argued that Covid is not an occupational hazard, despite the fact that most people who work are forced to do so in enclosed environments with other people, which is exactly where...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy