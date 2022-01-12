Lawsuit filed in Manitoba seeks more than $1.1B from drug companies for opioid crisis victims

BRICK – In September 2019, the township filed a lawsuit against various pharmaceutical companies and distributors for improperly promoting the use of opioids to the public and for the cost the township incurred while responding to the resulting opioid crisis. As the result of a class action lawsuit filed...
Colorado is set to receive about $385 million from legal settlements reached with Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest drug distribution companies connected to the opioid crisis, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. Settlements are to be finalized in 2022, a news release said. The...
A jury has found a pharmaceutical company and its affiliates liable in the opioid crisis in a landmark trial on Long Island. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke with a family that has been fighting the epidemic for over a decade.
A recent headline in my neighborhood newspaper read, “A Dentist Became a Top Opioid Buyer in W. Va. Now a Drug Firm Faces Penalty for Ignoring Red Flags.” The drug firm sent 25,400 hydrocodone pills and 3,600 Xanax to one Huntington, WV area dentist. The DEA raided the dentist’s office and shut it down. The dentist admitted to ordering the pills for personal use.
Since introduced in the 1990s, opioid pain relievers have been increasingly produced and distributed by pharmaceutical manufacturers. The medications were determined to be highly effective for their stated purpose, but also, in spite of manufacturer claims, highly addictive.
SEATTLE (Legal Newsline) - Attorneys defending three of the country’s biggest distributors of opioid drugs tried to undermine the testimony of a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) official, while portraying their clients as innocent of causing an overdose epidemic in Washington State. “Cardinal overhauled its anti-diversion program in...
NEW YORK (AP) - Pharmaceutical company Allergan Finance LLC will pay $200 million to New York state and two of its counties as part of an agreement that removes it from an ongoing state lawsuit over the opioid crisis. In the agreement, Allergan did not admit to any liability. In...
SEATTLE — It's been nearly 50 years since a group of researchers in Chicago reported an extraordinary finding: They'd created a vaccine against drug addiction and an early test showed it might work. The scientists provided a rhesus monkey with drugs like heroin and cocaine; it became addicted. But...
Here are eight recalls drug companies issued in December, as listed by the FDA. 1. Taro Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of its clobetasol propionate ointment Dec. 30 after detecting the presence of Ralstonia pickettii bacteria. 2. Viona Pharmaceuticals recalled 33 lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets Dec. 28 over...
Michigan began a federal lawsuit against national opioid distributors and manufacturers in 2017. Now the big three distributors and major manufacturer Janssen, of Johnson and Johnson, are settling for nearly $800 million in Michigan, $26 billion nationwide.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general says a jury has held Teva Pharmaceuticals responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis by delivering a verdict in a sweeping lawsuit filed by the state. Attorney General Letitia James’ office said Thursday that the Suffolk County jury found the company...
Mary Alice Reporting – United States Senator Rob Portman continues to be outspoken over his concern with the ever-increasing deaths related to drug overdoses. He calls it a major public health crisis that is negatively impacting millions of Americans and is an ever-growing threat since the county is dealing with a drug class, synthetic opioids, which are hundreds of times more deadly.
PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) CEO Ilan Hadar spoke at Benzinga’s All Access: Stocks. Hadar discussed PainReform’s proprietary therapeutics for non-opiate, post-surgical pain relief as well as the industry’s market size and the company's latest developments. Watch the Full Interview. The preceding post was written and/or published as...
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against coronavirus or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.
The Supreme Court has tossed out a Biden administration vaccine mandate that would have required 80 million workers to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing. In a blow to the president’s push to get more Americans vaccinated, the ruling comes as health experts believe that the US may be approaching the peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 brought on by the highly contagious Omicron variant.Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard...
The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s mandate on employers to require employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing for Covid-19.
The 6-3 ruling handed down on Thursday is a major blow to Biden’s efforts to get the nation vaccinated as the states are setting records for positive cases and hospitalizations. The mandate would have covered over 80 million Americans, or around two-thirds of the nation’s workforce.
The majority argued that Covid is not an occupational hazard, despite the fact that most people who work are forced to do so in enclosed environments with other people, which is exactly where...
Comments / 0