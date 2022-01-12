Quiet removal of proof-of-vaccination rule leaves N.B. businesses wondering about options

The city has cited 16 businesses, 10 of them restaurants, for violating Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s order requiring certain establishments to check whether patrons have been vaccinated. Last month, Lightfoot announced that restaurant, bar and gym patrons would need to show proof of vaccination before dining, drinking and exercising indoors.
Many indoor venues across DC—from restaurants to gyms to theaters—will require patrons 12 and older to show they’ve received at least one Covid vaccine shot beginning Jan. 15. Documentation for full vaccination will be required by Feb. 15. But a handful of businesses are going one step beyond the official regulations by requiring customers to also show proof of booster shots.
Bars, restaurants, theaters, health clubs, museums and more are now required to ask patrons to show their vaccination cards. The rule applies to anyone five and older. Businesses were asked to display signs explaining the new rule, and to determine who and how to check vaccination cards. Roseanne Tellez reports.
On December 17, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the nationwide stay on OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. The matter will now go to the U.S. Supreme Court, but what should large employers do in the meantime to prepare for possible implementation and avoid costly fines?
The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. The court’s orders Thursday during a spike in coronavirus cases was a mixed bag for the administration’s efforts to boost the vaccination rate. The court’s conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected.
BROOKLINE, Mass. (WBZNewsRadio) - The town of Brookline, Massachusetts, will soon require proof of vaccinations against COVID-19 at certain businesses. The announcement, made on Tuesday, requires patrons, 12 and older, at restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues will need to provide proof they have received at least one vaccine dose starting this Saturday Jan. 15. The order applies to both indoor and outdoor seating areas.
For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks. New problems like the fast-spreading omicron variant and severe weather are piling on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Photo Credit: Shutterstock Newark Mayor Ras Baraka signed an Executive Order on December 27 mandating proof of vaccination in order to enter certain businesses in the Brick City. That Order took effect today….and it pertains to just about everything. If you plan to enter restaurants, bars, sporting venues, gyms, concert halls, banquet facilities, and shared work/business facilities, you’d better be vaccinated because you now must show proof in order to enter.
Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
CLEVELAND — While proof of vaccinations and masks aren't mandated by the state of Ohio, some businesses in Cuyahoga County are choosing to require them. Many restaurants and venues reinstated mask protocols. More businesses have started requiring proof of vaccination. Jillian Davis, owner of Toast, a wine bar in...
Walmart and Kroger raised the price of Abbott's at-home Covid-19 test kit after an agreement with the White House to sell the tests at a reduced price expired, the companies said Tuesday. The BinaxNOW kit, one of the first at-home tests to be authorized by the federal government, was listed...
Montgomery County introduced legislation that would require proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses as the county sees a surge of hospitalizations and staffing shortages at hospitals, schools and county liquor stores amid spiking COVID-19 cases. “We have a large population of people in Montgomery County who need to be...
All customers ages 5 and older are now required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter businesses that offer food and drink in Highland Park after an order went into effect today. The Highland Park City Council passed an order on December 29 that requires certain businesses to check...
Macy's is shortening store hours for the rest of the month as coronavirus cases spike in the United States and retailers grapple with staffing shortages. From Monday to Thursday, Macy's department stores hours systemwide will be revised to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the remainder of January. Previously, some locations would open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., according to Macy's website.
