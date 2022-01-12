ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario education minister to make announcement on return to classroom

 1 day ago

arizonadailyindependent.com

Arizona Educators Joins National Call For A Two Week Delay In Return To Classroom

Across the country, teachers unions and associated education groups, including those in Arizona, are calling for a two-week delay in a return to the classroom from the Christmas break. The demand is spreading despite the fact that children have virtually zero chance of serious harm from COVID-19 infection, and most classroom teachers have been both vaxxed and have received a booster shot.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Ontario won't tell parents of school outbreak unless 30% out

Parents in Canada’s largest province will not be notified of a COVID-19 outbreak at their child’s school until there is 30% absenteeism rate among staff and students, officials said Tuesday. Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce also said students will return to classrooms Monday. The provincial government had said earlier this month that online learning would run until at least Jan. 17 because of a surge in infections with the omicron variant of the coronavirus.Ontario students have spent more time learning online during the pandemic than their peers elsewhere in Canada and the U.S. Students and staff in Ontario schools...
EDUCATION
kingstonthisweek.com

Teachers concerned about Omicron spread with return to classrooms

KINGSTON — With in-person learning set to resume Monday for Ontario elementary and secondary students, area teachers are ready but concerned with the spread of the Omicron variant and that the provincial government is no longer requiring school boards to report COVID-19 cases. “Teachers ultimately want to be in...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Schools 'may be forced to close': Classrooms could return to remote learning next month amid rising Covid cases, unions warn

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January despite Boris Johnson vowing to keep them open. The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is ‘absolutely determined’ to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the ‘number one priority’, it was reported yesterday.
EDUCATION
Person
Stephen Lecce
WSJM

New Law Allows Schools To Use Non-Teaching Staff As Substitutes

From the Associated Press — Michigan public schools can use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers the rest of the academic year under a law designed to address a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she signed the bill last week, calling it a “temporary stopgap.” It lets secretaries, paraprofessionals and other school.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Teachers should not be asked to teach merged classes to keep schools open amid staff shortages, unions say, because it will 'increase virus transmission and lead to further disruption'

Schools which routinely ask staff to teach more pupils in merged classes amid teacher shortages should be challenged, education unions have said. Ahead of the start of term, the Department for Education (DfE) told headteachers they may want to consider 'combining classes' in the event of staff shortages to keep face-to-face teaching in place.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Schools can switch to online lessons if they have shortage of teachers, education secretary says

Schools in England have been given the go-ahead to send pupils home and return to online teaching, if they have a critical shortage of teachers.The advice comes in an open letter from Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary – one day after he announced the return of mask-wearing in secondary school classes.Teaching “remotely” will be considered acceptable “if operational challenges caused by workforce shortages make delivery of face-to-face teaching impossible”, Mr Zahawi writes.“This should only be on a short-term measure and settings should return to full-time in-person attendance for all pupils as soon as practicable,” the letter adds.In universities, face-to-face learning...
EDUCATION
CBS News

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says "default should be in-person learning" amid Omicron surge

Students belong in the classroom, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday, despite some calls for a return to remote learning amid the COVID-19 Omicron surge. "We can do it safely," Cardona said on "Face the Nation." "We have better tools than we had in the past to get it done. We know what works, and I believe even with Omicron, our default should be in-person learning for all students across the country. "
EDUCATION
Grazia

Will Schools Be Open In January?

With Covid cases at an all-time high and possible new restrictions being brought in imminently, many parents have been left wondering whether their children will be able to return to school in January. The bottom line is, under the current UK regulations and guidance, schools will offer in-person teaching when...
EDUCATION
Schools adopting 'test-to-stay' policy as omicron shifts plans for 2022

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Schools forced to close as Covid causes shortage of teachers

Several schools in England have been forced to tell pupils to stay at home once again due to a wave of staff absences from Covid.Education leaders had warned that teacher shortages caused by the spread of the Omicron variant will cause disruption and could lead to widespread closures in the weeks ahead.Outwood Academy in Middlesbrough has announced the secondary school will be closed to pupils in year nine and ten this week due to “significant staff absences”.Steve Chalke – founder of the Oasis Community Learning trust of academies across England – said one of the trust’s primary schools in Birmingham...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

COVID chaos has shed light on many issues in the Australian childcare sector. Here are 4 of them

Thousands of families are without childcare as hundreds of services have had to close due to a surge in COVID cases, while many more are running at reduced capacity. Many parents dread another chaotic year that may have them jugging childcare and work at home. The government rescued the childcare sector several times over the past two years – making services eligible for a portion of their pre-pandemic payments as families pulled their children out. But these measures were only temporary. The childcare system was already busting at the seams before COVID. I led an international survey in 2021, during the pandemic,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
9&10 News

Substitute Teaching Rule Could Address Shortage of Subs

A new Michigan law makes temporary changes for substitute teachers in all public schools. It was signed by Governor Whitmer and allows non-teaching staff to be used as substitute teachers. The law is in effect for the rest of the academic year. This means that secretaries, paraprofessionals and other school...
EDUCATION
wklw.com

Johnson Co Schools Implementing ‘Test-to-Stay’ Program

Several schools across the state are taking extra measures to stay as safe as possible during the recent surge in COVID cases, including the Johnson Co School System, which has implemented a “Test-To-Stay” program. This option allows any students who were recently exposed to COVID-19 to test for the virus as opposed to being quarantined. Any exposed students who opt for the test-to-stay program will continue to be tested periodically within the ten-day period that they would have been quarantined. As stated on the Johnson Co School District Facebook Page, this program is meant to focus on students who are unvaccinated and is intended to continue education, but does not pertain to extracurricular activities such as sports. The program is volunteer based and there are criteria to be eligible to participate, including:
EDUCATION
WEHT/WTVW

Upset with how some public schools operate, some parents look to politicians for help

INDIANA (WEHT) – Commotion in some school districts over topics ranging from COVID-19 mask mandates to teaching about racial injustice has Indiana Republican lawmakers looking at steps they argue will give parents more sway over what happens in classrooms. Legislative leaders are touting actions that would increase transparency with parental access to classroom materials and […]
EDUCATION

