You can now pass Ontario’s final driver’s licence road test without showing you can parallel park

Why opt for a trailer when you can just choose a homey wood cabin specifically designed for the road instead? Japanese company Bess recently launched the Imago Iter, a compact cabin-trailer that you can tow behind your SUV or truck. And from the look of it, not many sacrifices were needed to convert the rustic structure into a lmini mobile home. We’ve seen plenty of campers and trailers that try to approximate the look and feel of Instagram-friendly tiny homes in recent years (some of which pull off the task impressively). Bess appears to have just cut to the chase, building its...

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO