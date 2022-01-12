Frenzy of real estate sales in 2021 means B.C. is starting the new year with lowest-ever number of active listings

No single second of the year has as much impact on real estate as does the tick at midnight on Jan. 1. In the United States, the tick that closes out April 15 has a major impact on many people, but not as much as the New Year’s tick. The tick from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day has blurred over the years as the celebration is often done on both days, or celebrated on one or the other to lessen the impact of the turnover of the day.

NEVADA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO