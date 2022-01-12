ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Frenzy of real estate sales in 2021 means B.C. is starting the new year with lowest-ever number of active listings

INS News
 1 day ago

CTVNews.ca – Canada – Public...

insnews.org

islandfreepress.org

2021 End of Year Real Estate Statistics

Real estate numbers are finally in for 2021, and they were once again record-breaking! Congratulations REALTORS® on over $2 billion in sales in 2021! That is 45% higher than year-end 2020. Overall, 643 more properties sold in 2021. Inventory is the lowest it has been in MLS history with...
MLS
Inquirer and Mirror

Real-estate sales hit record high in 2021

(Jan. 13, 2022) Nantucket’s red-hot real-estate market topped $2.3 billion in sales in 2021, a new record for total dollar volume. “Last year was a continuation of 2020’s escape from COVID, except in overdrive. Buyers sought out Nantucket real estate as a sort of safe haven from the pandemic, both financially as an investment and as an escape from more crowded urban areas or other COVID-19 hot spots,” town assessor Rob Ranney said.
NANTUCKET, MA
Entrepreneur

Will Real Estate Ever Calm Down? How to Invest in this Wild Sector in 2022

There's no secret that real estate was a dizzying rollercoaster in 2021. If you didn't dip into real estate investing last year, here's a quick summary of what happened:. The pandemic completely bent the home-buying process last year. Low mortgage interest rates combined with an inventory shortage combined with a desire to move far away from the office (hello, permanent remote work!) created a churning real estate market. Houses literally sold within hours of being listed, for, in some cases, triple the asking price.
REAL ESTATE
FOX43.com

Gearing up for another busy year in real estate

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — "New year, new home"— the sign outside ERA One Source Realty in South Abington Township near Clarks Summit beckons potential buyers to start shopping for their dream home. But finding buyers is not the challenge realtors are facing these days. "I thought maybe...
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Inside Indiana Business

Central Indiana Real Estate Market Remains Active

Indianapolis-based F.C. Tucker Co. says central Indiana saw an unusually active residential real estate market in December. Data from the real estate company’s monthly report shows an overall continued decrease in inventory and an increase in home sales and prices in the 16-county region. F.C. Tucker says year-to-date home...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inman.com

2022 resolutions: Luxury real estate agents aim high in the new year

From personal health and spending more time with family to finally clinching that big break, here are the goals luxury real estate agents are striving for in 2022. For many, a new year is a fresh start, and the first week in January is usually a time to reflect on the year behind and to set intentions for the year ahead.
REAL ESTATE
OBA

Baldwin 2021 real estate sales up 50.8 percent over 2020 numbers

More than 11,000 residential properties sold during the year generating $4.2 billion in sales. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – Baldwin County 2021 housing statistics still managed to top 2020’s sales volume, sales price and total properties sold, as reported by Baldwin REALTORS ® Multiple Listing Service (MLS).
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
nnbw.com

Real estate and the new year in Northern Nevada (Voices)

No single second of the year has as much impact on real estate as does the tick at midnight on Jan. 1. In the United States, the tick that closes out April 15 has a major impact on many people, but not as much as the New Year’s tick. The tick from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day has blurred over the years as the celebration is often done on both days, or celebrated on one or the other to lessen the impact of the turnover of the day.
NEVADA STATE
inmaricopa.com

2021 Real Estate: Past year was a dream for sellers

2021 became a year that left buyers frustrated and sellers celebrating all the way to the bank, as the average sales price increased over $100,000 in just 12 months. Coming out of 2020, the real estate market was surprisingly advantageous to sellers. The assumption by many that the emerging coronavirus would slow down home sales proved to be completely false. Most home builders had initially put the brakes on starting new homes and now struggled to keep up with the surging demand. A shortage of building materials further compounded the issue, leading to some homes taking 12 months or more to complete.
MARICOPA, AZ
magazine.realtor

How Profitable Will Commercial Real Estate Be This Year?

Sixty-nine percent of commercial real estate brokers say they made more money in 2021 than in 2020, according to the latest Apto National Broker Buzz Poll conducted in December 2021. They’re even more optimistic about this year. Commercial real estate has posted a dramatic recovery ever since the beginning...
REAL ESTATE
hiltonheadsun.com

How to have a happy real estate New Year in 2022

It’s 2022, and many of us may have made resolutions to do things differently this year from last year. In the spirit of making better real estate decisions, here are some real estate resolutions for the New Year. • Selling and buying at the same time: Selling and buying...
REAL ESTATE
sanpedrotoday.com

2021 Real Estate Market: Year in Review

Where does the time go? It’s been nearly four years since writing our first column for San Pedro Today, and we would like to express our gratitude to a great community that has supported our efforts. Our goal was very straightforward with this column: provide relevant real estate information while relating it to our local communities. We are grateful for the opportunity and just want to thank our readers.
MLS
county10.com

#Listed features the best in real estate for every budget!

Each week on #Listed, RE/MAX Agents feature local real estate listings that really stand out. The best part is now you can take a 3D virtual tour of some of the property without ever leaving your living room!. Selling a home? RE/MAX is the only real estate company in the...
RIVERTON, WY
myveronanj.com

Real Estate: 5 New Listings, 2 Open Houses, 1 Price Change

Step out of the cold and into one of the five new Verona real estate listings, from a condo starter to something that could be quite grand. Here’s what’s happening, from lowest priced to highest in each category:. NEW LISTINGS. 7 Wedgewood Drive #100: 1 bed, 1 bath...
VERONA, NJ
CoinTelegraph

​​MetaOasis DAO aims to start a new paradigm of virtual real estate investment and development in the Metaverse

There is no shortage of dreamers in the world of the Metaverse. After Facebook renamed itself Meta and companies such as Microsoft and Nvidia announced increased investment and development, the Metaverse has since become a popular subject worldwide. This also helped to bring attention to a number of related technologies such as Web 3.0, GameFi, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous exchange (DAO), VR/AR and so on. The entire capital market is now shifting focus toward the Metaverse.
TECHNOLOGY

