Frenzy of real estate sales in 2021 means B.C. is starting the new year with lowest-ever number of active listings

(Jan. 13, 2022) Nantucket’s red-hot real-estate market topped $2.3 billion in sales in 2021, a new record for total dollar volume. “Last year was a continuation of 2020’s escape from COVID, except in overdrive. Buyers sought out Nantucket real estate as a sort of safe haven from the pandemic, both financially as an investment and as an escape from more crowded urban areas or other COVID-19 hot spots,” town assessor Rob Ranney said.
There's no secret that real estate was a dizzying rollercoaster in 2021. If you didn't dip into real estate investing last year, here's a quick summary of what happened:. The pandemic completely bent the home-buying process last year. Low mortgage interest rates combined with an inventory shortage combined with a desire to move far away from the office (hello, permanent remote work!) created a churning real estate market. Houses literally sold within hours of being listed, for, in some cases, triple the asking price.
From personal health and spending more time with family to finally clinching that big break, here are the goals luxury real estate agents are striving for in 2022. For many, a new year is a fresh start, and the first week in January is usually a time to reflect on the year behind and to set intentions for the year ahead.
More than 11,000 residential properties sold during the year generating $4.2 billion in sales. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – Baldwin County 2021 housing statistics still managed to top 2020’s sales volume, sales price and total properties sold, as reported by Baldwin REALTORS ® Multiple Listing Service (MLS).
No single second of the year has as much impact on real estate as does the tick at midnight on Jan. 1. In the United States, the tick that closes out April 15 has a major impact on many people, but not as much as the New Year’s tick. The tick from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day has blurred over the years as the celebration is often done on both days, or celebrated on one or the other to lessen the impact of the turnover of the day.
2021 became a year that left buyers frustrated and sellers celebrating all the way to the bank, as the average sales price increased over $100,000 in just 12 months. Coming out of 2020, the real estate market was surprisingly advantageous to sellers. The assumption by many that the emerging coronavirus would slow down home sales proved to be completely false. Most home builders had initially put the brakes on starting new homes and now struggled to keep up with the surging demand. A shortage of building materials further compounded the issue, leading to some homes taking 12 months or more to complete.
Where does the time go? It’s been nearly four years since writing our first column for San Pedro Today, and we would like to express our gratitude to a great community that has supported our efforts. Our goal was very straightforward with this column: provide relevant real estate information while relating it to our local communities. We are grateful for the opportunity and just want to thank our readers.
New Bedford, MA Coastal Commercial Real Estate has completed the sale of six condominiums in the Southcoast Condominium Complex located on Phillips Rd. The transaction took place on December 17th, 2021, and the terms were undisclosed. Lori Nery, CBR, LMS, GRI, broker and vice-president of Coastal Commercial Real Estate represented...
After closing nearly 1,000 locations following a blockbuster bankruptcy and real estate scandal, Mattress Firm has filed to return to the public markets with the same strategy that helped it dominate the bedding industry: adding hundreds of new stores. Houston-based Mattress Firm filed for an initial public offering on Jan....
There is no shortage of dreamers in the world of the Metaverse. After Facebook renamed itself Meta and companies such as Microsoft and Nvidia announced increased investment and development, the Metaverse has since become a popular subject worldwide. This also helped to bring attention to a number of related technologies such as Web 3.0, GameFi, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous exchange (DAO), VR/AR and so on. The entire capital market is now shifting focus toward the Metaverse.
