Man arrested, charged with fraud

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a man who is accused of scamming a victim out of over $1,500 in computer graphics cards.

According to reports, police arrested Brandon Lynch, 24, of Dover, Ohio Tuesday night after the Tuscarawas County Sherriff’s department found that he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Reports say that Lynch is accused of scamming a victim in Boardman on two separate occasions. Reports say that Lynch identified himself as Dave Kennedy on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim said a graphics card he received from Lynch was not the one he requested and that a second one was never delivered. He also said that Lynch stopped responding to messages.

Reports say that the victim paid $880 for the first card on June 4, 2021 and $750 for the second card on June 5, 2021 , totaling to $1,630.

Lynch was booked in the Mahoning County Jail on a telecommunications fraud charge.

