Danny Dyer has insisted that he hasn’t “fallen out with anybody” at EastEnders as he addressed his forthcoming exit from the show for the first time.The 44-year-old actor will be leaving the BBC soap after nine years as Queen Vic pub landlord Mick Carter.Speaking about leaving the show on Sorted with the Dyers, the podcast he presents with his daughter, Dyer said that there was no “big story” behind his exit and that he was simply looking to pursue other career paths.“I’m very lucky, I’m very grateful in the sense that when you’re in a job like a soap,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO