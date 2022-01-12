Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

More than half of people across Europe will be infected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the next two months, global health leaders have warned as they said Covid-19 cannot yet be called an “endemic” disease.The European arm of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Omicron represents a “new tidal wave” as forecasts suggest that more than 50% of people across Europe will be infected over the next six to eight weeks.It said the region entered the new year under “intense pressure”, with more than seven million cases in the first week of January.And it is “still a way...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO