ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

INS News
 1 day ago

The number of new coronavirus infections in the...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Spain becomes first European nation to call for treating COVID like the flu

(WTVO) — Spain’s Prime Minister has called for officials to classify COVID-19 as an endemic disease, like the flu, and suggesting that people live with it. According to Bloomberg, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wishes to have a flu-like monitoring system to replace pandemic tracking. “I believe that we have the conditions for, with precaution, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
nny360.com

Let’s follow Canada on crossing the border

How has Elise Stefanik missed that we are in a life and death battle here at the border with Canada? Our battle does not involve our dear neighbors directly, for it is one with COVID-19. Residents of the north country are contracting the novel coronavirus daily; our hospitals are overwhelmed;...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Around The World#News World Cbc
healththoroughfare.com

China Imposes Quarantine Measures After Fruits Show Traces of the Coronavirus

There is not much evidence that people can get COVID after buying food and other products. But despite this, China imposed quarantine and closure of stores in some of its cities. The reason is that traces of the coronavirus were found on Vietnamese, Thai fruits from the Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces, according to scmp.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
iheart.com

What's Happening: Cancelations & Postponements Around The IE

Canceled: With the surge of coronavirus cases, many local events are being canceled or postponed this month. While Riverside Libraries will remain open, all their events are off for the month. The Riverside Public Utilities (RPU) office in downtown will be closed for in-person services through Jan 21st and the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Reuters

Philippines extends coronavirus curbs in capital region until end-Jan

MANILA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Philippines' coronavirus task force will extend coronavirus curbs in the capital region and other provinces until the end of January, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said on Friday. The Southeast Asian nation is battling its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 ‘not yet endemic’ – WHO

More than half of people across Europe will be infected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the next two months, global health leaders have warned as they said Covid-19 cannot yet be called an “endemic” disease.The European arm of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Omicron represents a “new tidal wave” as forecasts suggest that more than 50% of people across Europe will be infected over the next six to eight weeks.It said the region entered the new year under “intense pressure”, with more than seven million cases in the first week of January.And it is “still a way...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Anti-vax mum who claimed ‘she was not afraid of the Coronavirus and spoke out against mask mandates and the COVID-19 vaccine’ has died of the virus at age 29

According to reports, the 29-year-old mother said on Facebook she doesn’t ‘prioritize fear over life’ in a number of social media posts about her stance against against mask mandates and the Coronavirus vaccination. The anti-vax mom, who claimed she was not afraid of COVID-19, has died of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy