Public Health

Quebec wants to tax the unvaccinated, but experts say it could backfire

INS News
 1 day ago

Quebec seeks to tax the unvaxxed as Omicron hits

The Canadian province of Quebec, struggling to control the Omicron variant, will impose a new health tax in the coming weeks on those who are not vaccinated against Covid-19. "We are working on a health contribution for all the adults who are refusing to get vaccinated" because they represent a "financial burden for all Quebecois," said Quebec Premier Francois Legault.
Quebec Introduces ‘Significant’ Tax on Unvaccinated Canadians

Quebec is all set to become the first Canadian province to charge a health tax to Canadians who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The province has suffered the highest number of COVID-related deaths in Canada, and is currently battling another spike in cases. On Tuesday, Premier François Legault confirmed that...
Quebec: No more booze and dope for the unvaccinated

Residents of Canada’s Quebec will be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access liquor stores and marijuana shops. Apparently, administration of one Canadian province is expected to announce later this week, that a proof of COVID-19 vaccination will now be required at all liquor stores and cannabis outlets.
Will I Have To Quarantine if I Travel to Mexico?

The coronavirus pandemic is without a doubt, it has changed the world as we know it. It is now more dangerous to travel anywhere in the world because of this pandemic. It may have come a little under control over time but it was really deadly in the early part of 2020. This disease has been responsible for a loss of life in the millions and it is still out there, carrying on.
Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
