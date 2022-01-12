Man arrested on suspicion of shooting Clovis clerk he was previously dating

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a Clovis clerk who he was previously dating, according to Clovis police officers.

Officers said just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night Clovis police got a 911 call regarding a shooting at the Clovis Hookah and Cigarettes near Shaw and Fowler avenues.

When officers arrived they said the suspect was not on scene and they found a woman who was shot inside the store with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said after reviewing video surveillance from inside of the business. The suspect was identified as Harmanpreet Singh, 27, of Fresno.

Just after midnight, detectives said they located Singh at his home in Fresno and took him into custody.

Authorities say Singh was booked into the Fresno County Jail for attempted homicide, domestic violence, and multiple felony firearm charges.

The victim remains in the hospital at this time.

If you or someone you know needs confidential assistance regarding domestic violence you can contact the Marjaree Mason Center 24 hours a day at (559) 233-HELP, or your law enforcement agency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.