ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Man arrested on suspicion of shooting Clovis clerk he was previously dating

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmZ4o_0djv7fsH00

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a Clovis clerk who he was previously dating, according to Clovis police officers.

Officers said just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night Clovis police got a 911 call regarding a shooting at the Clovis Hookah and Cigarettes near Shaw and Fowler avenues.

When officers arrived they said the suspect was not on scene and they found a woman who was shot inside the store with multiple gunshot wounds.

Related Story: Police investigate shooting at Clovis smoke shop

Officers said after reviewing video surveillance from inside of the business. The suspect was identified as Harmanpreet Singh, 27, of Fresno.

Just after midnight, detectives said they located Singh at his home in Fresno and took him into custody.

Authorities say Singh was booked into the Fresno County Jail for attempted homicide, domestic violence, and multiple felony firearm charges.

The victim remains in the hospital at this time.

If you or someone you know needs confidential assistance regarding domestic violence you can contact the Marjaree Mason Center 24 hours a day at (559) 233-HELP, or your law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

Fancie67 C
1d ago

Wow, she probably never told anyone about this guy. But that usually happens victims don't want to share their situation. Victims think that it'll all go away. I've been there, and done that. I hope the young lady pulls through. And that this man is given the right sentence.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man accused of killing mother, grandfather in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of killing his mother and grandfather last week in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Rahmad Kerel Parke has been named as the suspect in the deaths of his mother, 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz, and his grandfather, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz. On […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bank robbery reported in Clovis, suspect on the loose

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is on the loose following a bank robbery in Clovis, according to police. Officers were called to the Citibank at Shaw and Minnewawa avenues on Thursday afternoon following a report of a robbery at the site. No injuries were reported and no weapon was reported. The suspect is described […]
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Police investigate shooting at smoke shop in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting at a smoke shop Tuesday night is under investigation by Clovis police officers. Police said they received 9-1-1 calls around 6:30 p.m. for a possible shooting at the Clovis Hookah & Cigarettes shop on Shaw and Fowler avenues. When officers arrived, they found a person who was suffering from […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DEPUTIES: Man hospitalized after home invasion shooting

OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was shot during a home invasion in Orosi Wednesday morning, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies. According to authorities, around 7:30 a.m. deputies received a call from a local hospital saying that a shooting victim had arrived at the facility.   Deputies said the victim had been shot at his […]
OROSI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Police#911#Ksee Kgpe#The Marjaree Mason Center
YourCentralValley.com

Families of Fentanyl poisoning victims call for stronger punishments for dealers

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Families of Fentanyl poisoning victims and prosecutors met Wednesday to discuss having harsher punishments for dealers who sell counterfeit pills as well as the impact the drug has had on our region. In August, Fresno County launched a Fentanyl awareness campaign that included billboards, posters and targeted social media ads aimed […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy