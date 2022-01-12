ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple pulls Wordle knockoffs from App Store

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 1 day ago

(Reuters) – Apple Inc said on Wednesday it has removed from its App Store several knockoffs of Wordle, a website-only word game that has seen a recent surge in popularity thanks to celebrities like Jimmy Fallon. The once-a-day online word game, originally created...

