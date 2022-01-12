ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Rent help is far from done, despite new infusion of cash

By Alex Heiden
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County’s rental assistance program continues into the new year, and county and partner agencies received a new infusion of cash from the state last month earmarked during a special session of the legislature.

However, agencies helping with the rental assistance say their work is far from done.

“We continue to see evidence of a two-tiered recovery, with disparate recovering unemployment rates for communities of color and those working in the leisure and hospitality sector,” said Yesenia Delgado, a family system program specialist.

Multnomah County is still under a state of emergency because of the pandemic. The declaration cuts some red tape to make it easier to get assistance out.

