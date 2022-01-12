Rent help is far from done, despite new infusion of cash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County’s rental assistance program continues into the new year, and county and partner agencies received a new infusion of cash from the state last month earmarked during a special session of the legislature.

However, agencies helping with the rental assistance say their work is far from done.

“We continue to see evidence of a two-tiered recovery, with disparate recovering unemployment rates for communities of color and those working in the leisure and hospitality sector,” said Yesenia Delgado, a family system program specialist.

Multnomah County is still under a state of emergency because of the pandemic. The declaration cuts some red tape to make it easier to get assistance out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.