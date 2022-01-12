ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Ottawa County updates school isolation, quarantine rules

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 1 day ago
OTTAWA COUNTY — Local guidance for K-12 schools is now aligned with state and CDC guidelines for COVID-19 isolations and quarantines.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health, along with the Kent County Health Department, issued a press release Tuesday, Jan. 11, to announce the reconciling of an August health order to reflect updates made by the CDC and MDHHS.

The updated guidance includes a change in isolation procedures in certain situations for individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

Rules now state that, in educational settings that have a universal face mask policy, individuals who are asymptomatic or fever free without medication and largely resolved symptoms may return to school earlier after five days of isolation.

During the next five days, the individual must wear an “appropriate well-fitting mask.” Under previous rules, positive cases were required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days before returning to a school setting.

The change was made for the general public Dec. 27, 2021, but was not initially implemented in educational settings. Tuesday’s move to reconcile with state guidelines for schools is effective immediately and runs through the end of the school year unless otherwise noted.

The update comes shortly after Ottawa County’s mask order for K-6 students was lifted. Since universal masking is a requirement to trigger the shortened isolation period, the change will have an effect in fewer school buildings.

Locally, Holland Public Schools, West Ottawa Public Schools and Black River Public School have universal mask policies in their school buildings. Holland Christian and Zeeland Public Schools returned from winter break with no requirements in place for masks, meaning the update won’t change their isolation rules.

Tuesday’s update also updated quarantine requirements for household close contacts of a COVID-19 case.

The county’s order states that household close contacts are required to quarantine for the duration of the COVID-19 positive individual’s isolation period, along with a minimum of five days following the isolation. After five days, the close contact may return to school if they wear an appropriate face mask for the following five days, regardless of the school’s mask policy.

If the individual is unwilling or unable to wear a mask, they must quarantine for an entire 10 days following the household case’s isolation period.

The household quarantine rule applies to those who are not vaccinated, as vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine.

While not required to quarantine, vaccinated household contacts are required by the order to wear a face mask in educational settings throughout the household case’s isolation period and for 10 days after the isolation period.

If the contact is unwilling or unable to wear a mask, they must follow the quarantine guidelines in place for non-vaccinated household contacts. This rule applies to all educational settings, regardless of mask requirement.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

