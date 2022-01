Anyone who watched the 2004 teen comedy film Mean Girls will remember Jonathan Bennett as the actor who played Aaron Samuels, the object of main character Cady Heron's affection (Lindsay Lohan). The Ohio-born actor played a swoon-worthy high school boy who garnered all the attention from the girls, and, thanks to the character's line in which he tells Heron the date, October 3rd is now slated as "Mean Girls Day." After Mean Girls, Bennett went on to star in many movies, television shows, and, to the delight of many fans, Hallmark movies. The actor, who came out as gay in 2014, has also shared a fairytale love story with his fiancé and is working to shatter glass ceilings for the LGBTQ community in the entertainment industry.

TV SHOWS ・ 11 DAYS AGO