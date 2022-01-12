ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Others Being Sued In EthereumMax Cryptocurrency Scam

By Jeffrey McKinney
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Paul Pierce all have something in common: They are among celebrities being sued for allegedly steering investors into a “pump and dump” cryptocurrency scam. The trio is among several celebrities and other defendants cited with making “false or misleading statements to...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North's behavior makes her Kanye West's 'twin,' more news

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, is Kanye West's 'twin'. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter, North, took full advantage of the new TikTok channel she and her mom recently launched by going live without permission. A brief but hilarious "house tour" ensued — and ended quickly after North strolled into Kim's room and filmed Kim in bed. She giggled and announced, "Mom, guess what? I'm live." Kim could be heard scolding her before the video cut out. This week, Kim shared some insight into North's mischievous move during a chat with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel "Common Sense." When Bari suggested that the SKIMS founder is also a bit of a rule-breaker, Kim agreed but said North's TikTok idea was more in line with her dad's DNA. "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them," she said. "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," she added. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." Kim and her ex, Kanye, share four kids and as Kim assured Bari, "in my household, there are rules." She also said she and North have talked about what happened since. "She felt really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim shared.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and North West Covered in Makeup and Prosthetics in This TikTok Transformation

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover. Kim Kardashian traded in her usual glam for something...a bit more intense. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her oldest child, North West, unveiled quite the transformation on their joint TikTok account on Thursday, Dec. 16. The mother-daughter duo showed off their faces with red and black makeup covering the upper portions and prosthetics concealing the bottom halves. It's unclear exactly what spurred the transformation, but the two showed the process of removing it all in a new video shared to their page.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Logan Paul
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Neighbor Takes Legal Action Against Her

Kim Kardashian's renovation woes continue. TMZ reports that Kardashian's neighbor, Sarah Key, has filed an injunction against a trust that she believes the reality star is a part of that wants to put a driveway through part of her property to Kardashian's house. According to the court documents, the lawsuit is against Hidden Hills Community Association, which is attempting to put in a special driveway to give Kardashian better access to her home In the Hidden Hills gated community.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Ethereummax#The Wall Street Journal#The U S District Court#Wsj#Emax#Nba
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian’s Response To Kanye West Asking Her To 'Run Back' To Him Is Priceless

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, and as of last week she has filed to become “legally single,” shutting down her ex-husband’s pleas for reunion. West has made it clear that he’s hoping to make things right with Kardashian after publicly declaring his lasting love for her over the past several months, but the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is evidently having none of it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

When Asked About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson, Kris Jenner Got Some Last-Minute Help With Dodging The Question

You gotta love the old duck-and-dodge. You know, when you're put on the spot and you either don't know or don't want to answer? Sometimes it's best to just throw it on someone else to avoid saying the wrong thing. Case in point would be last night on New Year's Eve when Kris Jenner was sideswiped with a question live on television about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s alleged relationship, which has included Instagram photos. No worries, the notorious momager and holiday party host had some much-needed last-minute help dodging the conversation.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Loudest Mouth’: Widow of Crash Victim Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian

The widow of a man killed by a truck driver that was later sentenced to over 100 years in prison expressed frustration over Kim Kardashian weighing in on the case to her millions of followers. On Tuesday, Kardashian tweeted about taking a “deep dive” into the sentencing of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant convicted of 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, following the 2019 crash on a Colorado highway. Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Kardashian called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Safaree Calls Tank 'Suck' for Dissing Him Over His Criticism Against Kanye West's Fashion Choice

Aside from Tank, many online users on Twitter call out the 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star for saying that he's bothered by the 'Donda' artist's current style. AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels and Tank had a playful back-and-forth online. After the singer/songwriter dissed the former for his criticism against Kanye West's fashion choice, the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" cast member called the R&B star "suck."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

How Kanye West Transformed His Girlfriends’ & Kim Kardashian’s Edgy Style Reinventions

New relationships are filled with change—and for Kanye West, that includes makeovers for his new girlfriends. Over the years, the rapper has gained a reputation for influencing his current dates’ personal style—even going as far as to purge their wardrobes and purchase brand-new ones. Though West’s own aesthetic has shifted, the formula of looks he dresses girlfriends in remains the same: a deep dive into sleek formalwear, as well as trend-defining pieces like statement gowns, shapewear and bodysuits. West also often highlights brands of the moment in the wardrobes of the women he dates. A prime example is Kim Kardashian, who frequently...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy