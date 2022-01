It has been recently reported that the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Bronze medalist Deon Lendore passed away at the age of 29. According to TMZ, he tragically died after a three-car crash in Texas on Monday, January 10, 2022. The Texas Department of Public Safety revealed to the source that the track star was driving westbound on FM 485 in Milam County. He used his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, which crossed over the center line and "sideswiped a vehicle" that came on the opposite way.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO