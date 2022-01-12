ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC predicts up to 62,000 COVID-19 deaths over next month

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTLKo_0djv32s900

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Another 62,000 people could die from COVID-19 in the United States over the next month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted Wednesday.

The CDC released its monthly national ensemble forecast compiled from data from 23 modeling groups that predict the nation's death toll from the pandemic to be between 36,000 and 62,000 from Jan. 10 through Feb. 5.

The federal agency said weekly deaths from COVID-19 will increase over the next month.

There will be between 8,000 to 14,100 deaths the week ending Friday; 8,800 to 18,000 deaths the week ending Jan. 22; 8,700 to 24,700 deaths the week ending Jan. 29; and 10,400 to 31,000 deaths the week ending Feb. 5.

The United States reported nearly 1,900 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the most recent date for which data is available. The country has a seven-day moving average of more than 1,600 daily deaths, with 837,274 cumulative deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to CDC statistics, the daily deaths figure has been on the increase since late November, when the Omicron variant of the virus spurred an increase in cases.

The United States reported a record-breaking 1.4 million new cases Monday, for a cumulative 61.73 million cases since the pandemic started in early 2020.

While scientists suspect Omicron is milder than other variants of COVID-19, the sheer volume of cases has pushed the nation's hospitals to record-breaking COVID-19 admissions.

The Department of Health and Human Services showed more than 145,000 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday evening.

The CDC predicts new hospitalizations will increase each week for the next four weeks, with between 18,000 and 48,000 new hospitalizations on Feb. 4, the last day for which a prediction was made.

Comments / 113

Kristen
22h ago

My husband has it right now it’s a hoarse voice. He’s unvaccinated as am I. What am I missing here? Because it really seems like the warning should be directed at those who took the shot considering now Australia now has more vaccinated people in their hospitals than unvaccinated. So many questions so little answers

Reply(4)
18
Chris Baughman
13h ago

I’ve been waiting on this winter of death the White House promised. The cdc says if we all do the hokie pokie we can turn this thing around.

Reply(1)
5
Kingman66
11h ago

Fake news ❗️Our president said he would have this under control in the first 3 months of 2021❗️Build back better‼️I can’t stop laughing 😂 🍦🍦🍦

Reply(1)
4
