Illinois lawmakers cancel in-person work amid COVID surge

Citing concerns about COVID-19, the Illinois General Assembly has canceled in-person work for the second week, instructing lawmakers, staff and the public to continue working remotely.

In Sangamon County, home of the state Capitol, there are 110 people hospitalized with COVID-19. In the week between Christmas and New Year’s, more than one in five people tested for COVID had the virus.

Committee meetings can still be viewed online and will include testimony from the public. These meetings can be viewed on the legislature's website.

Leadership in the Illinois House and Senate also canceled two of three scheduled days in the first week of January, meaning that of the nine scheduled days of legislative session so far this year, eight have been canceled.

“Keeping people safe is our priority. Given the recent COVID-19 numbers, this is not the time to bring hundreds of people together inside the Capitol,” said Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park. “Through our remote committee process we have proven that we can get work done, protect people’s health and at the same time expand the legislative process to people who might want to testify but wouldn’t have the time or resources to come to Springfield.

The House is next scheduled to meet in-person the last week of this month, though that may be moved online.

The Senate is next scheduled to meet in-person during the week after, Feb. 1-3. The first week of February is also when the governor is scheduled to give his annual state of the state and budget address speech.

Legislative work on those days may be moved online or canceled, though no decisions about those days have been made yet in the Senate.

"We will continue to review the situation as it unfolds," said Liz Mitchell, deputy press secretary for Harmon.

Most of the work of the General Assembly in the early weeks of a legislative session is done through legislative committees, which can meet and vote remotely. Lawmakers in the House and Senate can take final votes on bills remotely if a majority of that chamber’s members are physically present.

Several politicians representing parts of Illinois have tested positive for the virus in the past month. These include Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Gov. Pritzker worked remotely last week after being in close contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

“The people’s work will get done, but we must do that work in a safe way that does not overrun our health systems and place more of a burden on our health care employees,” said Welch. “In the meantime, I want to encourage everyone to take advantage of the widely available, free vaccine and booster shot so we can end this pandemic together.”