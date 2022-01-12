50 unique baby names based on plants that will grow with your little beanstalk

The funny thing about baby names is, you never know when inspiration might strike, which is what makes the baby naming process so special and sometimes, even a little unexpected. If you’re hitting a baby name roadblock, try finding inspiration in activities, people, or places (like the beach or Disneyland) that bring you joy. Take nature for example. Based on this botanical baby names list, surrounding yourself among Mother Nature is a sure-fire way to provoke some serious baby name inspiration— and that's why we have ideas for baby names based on plants.

From Aloe to Cicely and Juniper to Reed, we have a strong inkling that plant-inspired baby names may be the new floral-inspired names come this season. Plants lend to so many beautifully unique (and eccentric) name ideas, many of which are gender neutral, too. Who knows, maybe you’ll have a little green thumb on your hands!

Baby boy names based on plants

Aloe Arbor Birch Briar Bryony Calathea Cedar Chervel Coleus Consus Fig Hawthorn Herb Jade Kaede Lupin Orrin Palm Pilea Reed

Baby girl names based on plants

Alyssum Basil Blossom Cicely Clementine Fern Ginger Heather Indigo Ivy Jessamine Katniss Lavender Marganita Marwa Myrtle Peace-Lily Poppy Savannah Valli Vera

Gender-neutral baby names based on plants