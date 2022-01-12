ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 unique baby names based on plants that will grow with your little beanstalk

By Emily Weaver
Motherly
 1 day ago
The funny thing about baby names is, you never know when inspiration might strike, which is what makes the baby naming process so special and sometimes, even a little unexpected. If you’re hitting a baby name roadblock, try finding inspiration in activities, people, or places (like the beach or Disneyland) that bring you joy. Take nature for example. Based on this botanical baby names list, surrounding yourself among Mother Nature is a sure-fire way to provoke some serious baby name inspiration— and that's why we have ideas for baby names based on plants.

From Aloe to Cicely and Juniper to Reed, we have a strong inkling that plant-inspired baby names may be the new floral-inspired names come this season. Plants lend to so many beautifully unique (and eccentric) name ideas, many of which are gender neutral, too. Who knows, maybe you’ll have a little green thumb on your hands!

Baby boy names based on plants

  1. Aloe
  2. Arbor
  3. Birch
  4. Briar
  5. Bryony
  6. Calathea
  7. Cedar
  8. Chervel
  9. Coleus
  10. Consus
  11. Fig
  12. Hawthorn
  13. Herb
  14. Jade
  15. Kaede
  16. Lupin
  17. Orrin
  18. Palm
  19. Pilea
  20. Reed

Baby girl names based on plants

  1. Alyssum
  2. Basil
  3. Blossom
  4. Cicely
  5. Clementine
  6. Fern
  7. Ginger
  8. Heather
  9. Indigo
  10. Ivy
  11. Jessamine
  12. Katniss
  13. Lavender
  14. Marganita
  15. Marwa
  16. Myrtle
  17. Peace-Lily
  18. Poppy
  19. Savannah
  20. Valli
  21. Vera

Gender-neutral baby names based on plants

  1. Clover
  2. Holland
  3. Juniper
  4. Oakley
  5. Olive/Oliver
  6. Orrin
  7. Ren
  8. Rowan
  9. Rue

