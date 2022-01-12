ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

THANK YOU – From the FitzSimons

By Lincoln County Record
lccentral.com
 1 day ago

We, the family of Patrick FitzSimons, would like to thank all our families, friends, parishioners and co-workers for the prayers, hugs, kind thoughts and words....

lccentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: Community Thank you from A Church

A Church would like to thank the many community members that donated to the A Church toiletries drive. With the personal products received we were able to serve the women’s and men’s shelter, the Methodist Church community showering facility, and the Community Center’s Humanist drive for toiletries.
SALIDA, CO
Itemlive.com

Letter: A ‘thank you’ from The Salvation Army

To the editor: Dearest Lynn and surrounding area community, It is with deepest appreciation that The Salvation Army writes to thank you for your support and donations this holiday season. The post Letter: A ‘thank you’ from The Salvation Army appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
thecordovatimes.com

Thank you letter: Thank you for lighting up Cordova

The winners of the Cordova Chamber’s annual lamp post decorating contest are:. Most Traditional – Copper River Watershed Project;. Most Creative – Anita & Julia with Cordova Music;. Most Cordovan – Tie with Alaskan Bar & US Coast Guard;. Most Outlandish – Cordova Gear. Thank...
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steve Jaelyn Rowe#Erin Kyle Krug
The Guardian

Wanda Young obituary

On the day five teenage girls from a Detroit suburb recorded a song called Please Mr Postman in August 1961, 18-year-old Wanda Young was the only one old enough to have graduated from high school. Only after the session was over were they given a name: the Marvelettes. The man...
MUSIC
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WSJM

Patrick Barr Reese

A superhero, Patrick Barr Reese, born April 23, 2003 passed away this morning safe in his mom’s arms, rocking in our chair, at home. Surrounded by his favorite things, puppies, and people who loved him. My heart is breaking. I’m finding peace knowing he will be resting high on that mountain, flying higher than an eagle in heaven surrounded by Angels. Feeling no more pain or limits on what he can do. Patrick faced many illnesses/medical challenges he was always strong and happy to the end. Patrick loved Mickey Mouse, the zoo, swinging on the porch, cruising around in his golf cart, games on the computer or iPad, any toy that played music, danced, and had lights. He was the ultimate toy tester. Patrick had no problem letting you know that the toy you were so proud you found for him, did not impress him much. His body did not allow him to talk but, he sure got his point across. He used his eyes to talk with his computer, a smile, smirk, a well-timed eye roll, or gesture certainly made his feelings clear to those that knew him best. He loved giving his Aunt Julie a hard time whenever she watched him. Especially waking up in the early morning hours as soon as his mom left for work. Patrick was very ornery as any kid is. He loved closing his eyes pretending he was sleeping so people wouldn’t bug him and expect him to do any work. His mom had to resort to videotaping him to show doctors and others he was smart, could communicate, open his eyes, smile, and activate toys. He was not fond of the new video doctor appointments, they could see him at home playing on his mat with his toys, his secret was definitely out then. Patrick was the ultimate Superman with powers most people couldn’t see beyond his wheelchair or physical limitations. He gave me the best years of my life. I will forever be grateful for everything he taught me and for the huge privilege of being his mom. I will always love and miss listening to him playing with his toys, one of my 3 favorite things to do.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
CMT

Ray Stevens’ Wife Penny Jackson Ragsdale Dies

Ray Stevens’ wife, Penny Jackson Ragsdale, passed away shortly before midnight Friday following a prolonged battle with cancer. Ragsdale, 78, died in the couple’s Nashville home. Ragsdale is survived by Stevens, her husband of more than 60 years, their two daughters Timi and Suzi, four grandchildren, and two...
CELEBRITIES
guttenbergpress.com

Marjory Sheckler

Marjory Leone Sheckler, 85, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1936, to Clarence and Mildred (Schultz) Ahrens in Prairie du Chien. Marjory was raised on the family farm and graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she participated on the synchronized swimming club. On Sept. 27, 1959, Marjory was united in marriage with Teddie D. Sheckler in Prairie du Chien. Throughout the years, Marjory worked as a cook at B.A. Kennedy School. She enjoyed attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events. Marjory served on the Crawford County Board and helped take care of the flower gardens and hummingbird feeders on St. Feriole Island.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
WXII 12

Remembering Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A leader within the Triad arts community and the former director of the Forsyth County Library has died. Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin is being remembered for her incredible work and dedication. Walter Sprinkle, Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin’s cousin, said she will long be remembered as someone who always shared her...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Hartselle Enquirer

Romager & Murphy

Ty and I met in high school. We had a music appreciation class together. All we did was laugh and cut up in class, secretly crushing on each other. After that class, we didn’t speak for many years. Later we reconnected through Facebook. I messaged him first, wishing him a happy birthday, and the rest is history.
HARTSELLE, AL
kwbg.com

Crystal L. Foster

BOONE, Iowa—Crystal L. Foster, age 61, of Boone, Iowa passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Boone County Hospital in Boone. No services are planned at this time. Crystal was born March 20, 1960, in Boone, the daughter of James and Donna (Long) Walker, Sr. She was a simple lady with a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Crystal was very social person and was known to attend numerous garage sales and thrift stores, looking for that special treasure, while meeting the different people. She collected rocks and enjoyed watching CSI, Family Feud, The Blind Side and The Fast and Furious. Crystal liked dressing up and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She absolutely loved her family the most and spending time with her grandchildren.
BOONE, IA
pdccourier.com

Theresa L. Henkes

Theresa Lynn Henkes, 48, of Guttenberg, formerly of Monona, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg. Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona, conducted by Rev. Chris Podhajsky. Visitation was before services at the church. Burial was at St. Patrick...
MONONA, IA
continentalenews.com

Thank You! From the Putnam County Dog Shelter

I would like to say THANK YOU to anyone that adopted a dog, donated food/treats/toys/money to the dog shelter, shared/liked a post, surrendered a dog to the shelter instead of abandoning the dog and residents of Putnam County that buy their dog license over the past year! Without you, the dog shelter would not be able to operate! Please remember, the dog shelter gets NO county general fund/tax money. The shelter operates solely on dog license fees, adoption fees, owner surrender fees, redeem dog fees and donations.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
opelikaobserver.com

Dear January…

Happy New Year everyone. I’ve decided to use this space to honor one of my favorite months of the year, January. For years, I have loved the peace and calm of this month along with its soup, its fire place and its rest that it brings into our home. If your January feels blue, I hope I can turn your perspective into something new.
NEW YEAR
Ocala Style Magazine

Vows – January 2022

You are cordially invited to celebrate Ocala’s newest brides and grooms, get a glimpse into their most special of days and hear firsthand about the memories that will always hold a place in their hearts. MIRANDA & ZACHARY THOMPSON. October 9th, 2021. Photography by R. Weber Photo. Venue: Ocala...
OCALA, FL
Cleveland Jewish News

Kleins celebrate 75th anniversary

Morton and Shirley Klein celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21. Mort and Shirley have been Beachwood residents for over 50 years and members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple for over 75 years. The Kleins are parents of Linda (Mark) Goldman, Bonnie (Bob) Bernstein) and Howard (Michele) Klein; grandparents of Jessica Goldman, Joshua (Laura) Goldman, Brooke (Adam) Zelwin, Katie (Scott) Matarese and Hallie (David) Moldawer; and great-grandparents of Ari, Chase, Zack, Hannah, Jonathan, Ellie and Molly. Dad still plays duplicate bridge each week at Beachwood Community Center and Mom still enjoys cooking and baking for her family.
BEACHWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy