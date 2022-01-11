ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

David Patton

bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a Partner in Frazier & Deeter’s Tax Practice, David Patton provides tax planning and...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis American

HSSU Board of Regents appoints Valerie Patton

Valerie Patton, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer and president for the Greater St. Louis Inc., Foundation, was recently appointed to the Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents. Patton formerly worked with the St. Louis Regional Chamber, serving as senior vice president of economic inclusion and workforce development strategies and executive director of the Chamber’s St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative. She is a current adjunct professor at the Washington University Brown School of Social Work, with previous adjunct professorship experience at Harris-Stowe College, and St. Louis Community College Forest Park. Patton serves on the boards of United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Washington University Brown School’s Regional Steering Committee for HomeGrownSTL, and the Howard University School of Business.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bizjournals

Justin Kanitz

Justin Kanitz, PE, ENV SP, was recently promoted to project director at Burns & McDonnell. With more than 14 years of experience within the engineering, construction and consulting industry, Justin leads critical electrical transmission and distribution projects and business development across the Southeast for Burns & McDonnell. Throughout his career, he has managed more than 400 projects and overseen a portfolio of projects totaling more than $85 million.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

David Desharnais

EDUCATION: University of Washington, Michael G. Foster School of Business. AI technology company Rekor Systems named David Desharnais as President. Desharnais leads global engineering, product management, marketing, and strategic partnership efforts for Rekor’s intelligent infrastructure solutions. He brings over two decades of experience leading growth strategies for technology driven businesses from start-ups to multinationals, including Amazon and American Express. Most recently, Desharnais was EVP, Chief Digital Product Officer, and Board Director for IDEMIA.
BUSINESS
Sentinel

Stimulus Checks 2022: When Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get $1,400

In the first few weeks of 2022, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put pressure on Congress to pass another $1,400 one-time stimulus payment for Social Security for seniors. This is due to the confusion that has arisen in the United States as a result of an increase in Corona cases since the advent of the new, milder Omicron form. This payout would be akin to a 4th stimulus check.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Corporation
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 in Stimulus Payments Will Automatically Deposit in Your Account With $2,000 in New Cash Requests

As part of the fourth wave of stimulus payments, a large stimulus check will be automatically deposited into the accounts of select Americans around the country this week. Californians are due to get their final wave of stimulus money in the coming weeks. In late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127 million were sent out, with the majority of the funds expected to arrive by the end of January. As part of the state of California’s pandemic response program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
bizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates substantially jump

After U.S. mortgage rates rose modestly to start the New Year, they then jumped even higher this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.45% for the week ending Jan. 13 — up from 3.22% last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.79%.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Venture Capital fund Blossom raises £316m in funding for investments

A London-based venture capital firm, Blossom Capital, has raised 432 million dollars (£316 million) in its latest funding round, hitting almost one billion dollars in funding in three years.Bosses said they plan to invest a third of the money raised in its third funding round into crypto firms as it emerges into the mainstream arena.Previous investments by the VC include checkout.com, the UK’s biggest privately owned fintech business worth 40 billion dollars (£29.3 billion); Moonpay, a major crypto infrastructure provider valued at 3.4 billion dollars (£2.5 billion); and Duffel, which helps airlines integrate more easily with online travel businesses.With this...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Flexport CEO at NRF: Keep an Eye on West Coast Union Negotiations

“They just watched ocean carriers make a lot of money. They want to get paid too,” Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen said of the dockworkers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Chris' Collision Center Inc.

Sacramento area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Jan. 7. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Experts Reveal Why 2022 Payments Can Be Bad

As the pandemic continues, many Americans are getting worried if a fourth stimulus check would be approved. Experts explained that another round of direct Economic Impact Payment seems highly unlikely at this point. As reported by Go Banking Rates, experts believe that a fourth stimulus check would not arrive this...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Brittany Wyatt

East Region Marketing Director at JE Dunn Construction Company. EDUCATION: Submittee Education: North Carolina A&T State University/B.S. Marketing /2006; University of Phoenix/MBA/2009, Northwestern University/Certificate (Leading with Analytics)/2018, University of Georgia/Certificate (Digital Marketing)/2020. JE Dunn Construction has announced the hiring of Brittany Wyatt as its new regional director of marketing for...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Mark Cuban-backed banking app launches out of stealth with $6M

Seattle-based fintech startup Seashell has launched out of stealth with a $6 million seed round. The startup, which is backed by celebrity billionaire Mark Cuban and Robinhood co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev, says it offers users up to 10% interest through its savings app by investing in assets like digital currency and gold. Although accounts are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Seashell founder and CEO Daryl Hok said blockchain technology can help money grow when consumers don't need it while still being easy to withdraw.
SEATTLE, WA
bizjournals

Google is mandating temporary Covid-19 testing at its U.S. offices

Planning to go into a Google office in the near future, either as an employee or a visitor?. Then plan on taking a weekly Covid-19 test and be prepared to wear a mask while you're there. Google LLC, the largest part of Alphabet Inc. and Silicon Valley's largest employer, announced...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy