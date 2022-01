The UK Government is being challenged to “urgently intervene” and help households struggling with rising bills, with finance ministers from Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland uniting to demand action.Senior politicians from Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff joined forces to call for a plan to tackle what has been dubbed the “cost of living crisis”.Their plea followed a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke.Welsh Government finance minister Rebecca Evans said households “need to see urgent action from the Treasury to help people with rising bills and living costs”.She said rising energy bills are a “particular concern at the...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO