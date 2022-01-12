Athlete of the Week

Whether it is fall, winter or spring, the chances of seeing Alex George’s name on a University Liggett School athletic roster are pretty high. The senior has built an incredible legacy over the past few years as a three-sport athlete for the Knights and now is focusing on enjoying every game...
The University Liggett School girls varsity hockey team remains undefeated in league play after another successful week of games. Competition started with an away game against Washtenaw Jan. 5, that ended in a 4-2 Knights victory. Liggett goals were scored by Ava Jacob, Natalia Dragovic, Sofie Ancona and Elle Quinlan.
Bowling might be looked upon as an individual sport, but Olentangy Orange senior Jake Burre doesn’t see it that way.
The four-year starter has a background in football, and he carries that team philosophy over to the lanes.
DAVENPORT — Ridge Community was cruising through a dominating, undefeated season last year with its sights on possibly playing for a state title.
Injuries derailed those dreams, but the Bolts are again thinking big. On Thursday night, they bagged their first title of the season.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games.
The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region:
Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn
Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn
Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn
Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville
Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville
Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville
Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School
Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg
Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills
Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in
