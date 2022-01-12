ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Athlete of the Week

By Mike Adzima
Grosse Pointe News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it is fall, winter or spring, the chances of seeing Alex George’s name on a University Liggett School athletic roster are pretty high. The senior has built an incredible legacy over the past few years as a three-sport athlete for the Knights and now is focusing on enjoying every game...

www.grossepointenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grosse Pointe News

Liggett girls hockey team undefeated in league play

The University Liggett School girls varsity hockey team remains undefeated in league play after another successful week of games. Competition started with an away game against Washtenaw Jan. 5, that ended in a 4-2 Knights victory. Liggett goals were scored by Ava Jacob, Natalia Dragovic, Sofie Ancona and Elle Quinlan.
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Liggett School#Knights
CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald’s All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy