New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has floated a bill that would set one of the nation’s most aggressive state climate goals. If the measure passes, it would require all industries in the second-biggest U.S. oil-producing state to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon dioxide and methane, to 50 percent of 2005 levels by 2030. The bill would have the state cut emissions to the equivalent of zero emissions by 2050, using a combination of actual reductions and offsets.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO