Health

AstraZeneca says U.S. to buy additional 500,000 Evusheld doses

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to purchase an additional 500,000 doses of its antibody cocktail, Evusheld, used to treat COVID-19. The company said the delivery...

MarketWatch

Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine wins approval in South Korea

South Korea has granted approval to the COVID-1i9 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc. in adults aged 18 and older, the company said Wednesday. The vaccine, known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for commercial use in South Korea and will be manufactured in the country by SK bioscience. The vaccine has also received conditional marketing authorization in the EU and emergency use listing from the World Health Organization. The company is planning to submit a request for an emergency use authorization in the U.S. after one month. Shares were up 1.5% premarket and have gained 12% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

The US agrees to buy additional doses of GSK-Vir’s Covid-19 antibody

The agreed doses of sotrovimab are anticipated to be supplied throughout the first quarter of this year. The US Government has entered an agreement to procure 600,000 additional doses of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology’s antibody sotrovimab for early Covid-19 treatment, according to an announcement. An investigational monoclonal antibody,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

U.S. Government to Purchase 600,000 Additional Doses of Sotrovimab; Shares Jump

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) have disclosed that the U.S. government will purchase an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, making them more accessible nationwide. The vaccines will be delivered throughout the first quarter of 2022. Following the news, shares of Vir Biotechnology spiked 4% to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KTVZ

Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral pill was hailed as a game-changer, but supplies are scarce

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing Covid-19 cases to spike, with an average of more than 747,000 new cases a day, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. That’s almost three times the average daily cases from a year ago, when the country was going through its previous peak, and it’s putting an incredible strain on hospitals and emergency rooms.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Merck expects COVID-19 pill molnupiravir to be effective against Omicron

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Merck's COVID-19 oral pill molnupiravir has a mechanism of action that can work against Omicron and any other variant, a company executive said on Monday. "We're very confident that it will effect Omicron ... This mechanism in molecule (will) work for Omicron, and I would imagine against any variant that comes up," Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said at J.P. Morgan's annual healthcare conference.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wkzo.com

U.S. administers over 519 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered over 519.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those figures are up from the total of 518 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir increases supply of COVID-19 antibody therapy to Canada to 20,000 doses

GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced Thursday an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy the company developed with Vir Biotechnology Inc. . The agreement follows Canada's initial order of 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab announced in October, which included options for additional purchases. Sotrovimab was authorized for injection by Health Canada in July 2021 to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and adolescents 12 years old and older who are at high risk for hospitalization and death. Glaxo's stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading and Vir shares eased 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

Pfizer and BioNTech Team Up to Develop the First mRNA-Based Shingles Vaccine

After co-developing the world's first mRNA vaccine to combat COVID-19 and providing humanity with a game-changing tool to help address the most devastating pandemic in a century, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are teaming up once more to create a vaccine using the same technology for shingles, also known as herpes zoster, which is a debilitating and painful disease that affects about one in every three people in the United States.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketRealist

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' New Drug for ALS Makes Progress With the FDA

Amylyx is a Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company that seeks to develop new therapies for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's latest endeavor involved submitting an NDA (New Drug Application) to the FDA while announcing its IPO. Article continues below advertisement. On September 15, 2021,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
onclive.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization to Long-Acting Antibody Combo for COVID-19 Prevention

The long-acting antibody combination of tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab has been granted emergency use authorization in the United States for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19. The long-acting antibody combination of tixagevimab (AZD8895) co-packaged with cilgavimab (AZD1061; Evusheld) has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in the United States for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

