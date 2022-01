GRANTS, N.M. – Three members of the Grants City Council did not show up to the Special City Council Meeting on December 27. Due to a lack of a quorum – a majority of councilors – the city could not legally do business and the meeting was cancelled after one citizen comment. Mayor Pro tem Rick Lucero, Councilor Fred Padilla, and Councilor Fred Rodarte are the councilors who did not show up to this meeting, despite it being scheduled a week in advance. Councilor Erik Garcia was the only voting member of the council present, and expressed his disappointment that the other councilors didn’t make it.

GRANTS, NM ・ 14 DAYS AGO