Register now: The APA Eastern Division meeting virtual sessions start tomorrow

Learn from scientists, chefs, athletes, and influencers within the plant-based food and agricultural sectors!. Universities, plant-based industries, and professionals from across the world have teamed up with UC Berkeley to present the second annual virtual Plant Futures Symposium. The two-day event will feature a panel of plant-based food champions covering topics pertaining to climate, agriculture, plant-forward nutrition, and planetary health. The team of speakers will consist of globally-renowned experts and companies, emerging startups, local businesses, scientists, chefs, athletes, and influencers within the plant-based food and agricultural sectors. Panel members will include Bryant Terry, award-winning chef; Charity Morgan, author and vegan chef from The Game Changers; and Seth Goldman, founder of Eat the Change and PLNT Burger. Looking to grow your knowledge on plant-centered food systems? Register now for the virtual Plant Futures Symposium hosted by UC Berkeley!

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO