The Warriors struggled from the start of Thursday’s contest, ultimately falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in a 118-99 road loss. While the effort was there, the shots were just not falling for the Warriors who went 34.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range. The Dubs’ shooting woes combined with the Bucks’ hot start had the squad down by 39 points at halftime, with the Warriors unable to work their way back in the second half despite outscoring the Bucks in both the third (34-20) and fourth quarter (27-21). Andrew Wiggins recorded a team-high 16 points while Klay Thompson splashed a pair of treys on his way to 11 points in 21 minutes of play.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO