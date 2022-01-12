Emirates Partners with DRCT for NDC Distribution

The Air France-KLM airlines group has added a passenger tax to fund the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel on its flights.Ranging from €1 to €4 per flight, the levy will be imposed on all Air France, KLM and Transavia flights running from France or the Netherlands.The €1 levy will apply to flights within Europe, while the €4 tax will be applied to intercontinental flights.“Today, SAF production worldwide covers only around 0.1 per cent of the total fuel usage of the aviation industry. We need to speed up the production,” said Fahmi Mahjoub, general manager for Air France and KLM.“And that’s...

