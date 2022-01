John was born in South Bend, Indiana on May 22, 1928, to Reuel and Elsie Kaiser. He grew up on a farm near Three Rivers, Michigan. He served in the Army in Japan shortly after World War II ended. He went to Taylor University where he met his future bride, Mary Fitch. He worked summers at the Word of Life camp in Schroon Lake, New York. After graduation from college, John and Mary were married in Ludington, Michigan. They moved to Holland in February of 1953. They joined Holland First Baptist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher and Sunday School Superintendent. He also sang in the choir and served in various other positions.

