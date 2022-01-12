ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

JIMMY THOMPSON

The News-Gazette
 3 days ago

James Albert “Jimmy” Thompson was a loving and faith-filled family man. He passed away suddenly at his home on Jan. 4, 2022, at age 61. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy of a life dedicated to the cause and care of helping others. Jimmy was born in...

Kilgore News Herald

In memory of Jimmy Albright

Dr. Jimmy Albright was a lot of things. He was a professor and an archaeologist. He was a member of nonprofit boards. He traveled to Israel multiple times, often leading tour groups. He even ran some marathons. Despite a wide range of interests, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Albright was,...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Wanda Young obituary

On the day five teenage girls from a Detroit suburb recorded a song called Please Mr Postman in August 1961, 18-year-old Wanda Young was the only one old enough to have graduated from high school. Only after the session was over were they given a name: the Marvelettes. The man...
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Who is Misty Slaton on 1000-lb Sisters?

1000-lb Sisters season 3 has come to a close, however it’s not the end for the Slaton Sisters. The TLC series follows the Slaton’s on their weight loss journey. Amy has done great so far, and lost enough weight to have her surgery and have a child. However, Tammy hasn’t been doing so good, and viewers are becoming growingly concerned for her health.
TV & VIDEOS
CMT

Ray Stevens’ Wife Penny Jackson Ragsdale Dies

Ray Stevens’ wife, Penny Jackson Ragsdale, passed away shortly before midnight Friday following a prolonged battle with cancer. Ragsdale, 78, died in the couple’s Nashville home. Ragsdale is survived by Stevens, her husband of more than 60 years, their two daughters Timi and Suzi, four grandchildren, and two...
CELEBRITIES
WSJM

Patrick Barr Reese

A superhero, Patrick Barr Reese, born April 23, 2003 passed away this morning safe in his mom’s arms, rocking in our chair, at home. Surrounded by his favorite things, puppies, and people who loved him. My heart is breaking. I’m finding peace knowing he will be resting high on that mountain, flying higher than an eagle in heaven surrounded by Angels. Feeling no more pain or limits on what he can do. Patrick faced many illnesses/medical challenges he was always strong and happy to the end. Patrick loved Mickey Mouse, the zoo, swinging on the porch, cruising around in his golf cart, games on the computer or iPad, any toy that played music, danced, and had lights. He was the ultimate toy tester. Patrick had no problem letting you know that the toy you were so proud you found for him, did not impress him much. His body did not allow him to talk but, he sure got his point across. He used his eyes to talk with his computer, a smile, smirk, a well-timed eye roll, or gesture certainly made his feelings clear to those that knew him best. He loved giving his Aunt Julie a hard time whenever she watched him. Especially waking up in the early morning hours as soon as his mom left for work. Patrick was very ornery as any kid is. He loved closing his eyes pretending he was sleeping so people wouldn’t bug him and expect him to do any work. His mom had to resort to videotaping him to show doctors and others he was smart, could communicate, open his eyes, smile, and activate toys. He was not fond of the new video doctor appointments, they could see him at home playing on his mat with his toys, his secret was definitely out then. Patrick was the ultimate Superman with powers most people couldn’t see beyond his wheelchair or physical limitations. He gave me the best years of my life. I will forever be grateful for everything he taught me and for the huge privilege of being his mom. I will always love and miss listening to him playing with his toys, one of my 3 favorite things to do.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Lamar Democrat

TRENT MORGAN

LIBERAL- Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hannon Freewill Baptist Church in Liberal for Trent Henry Morgan, 26, Liberal, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo. Burial will follow at Oak Grove “Oakton” Cemetery in Lamar. Visitation will...
LAMAR, MO
thepampanews.com

Michael James Ledford

Michael James Ledford, 68, of Amarillo, formerly of Pampa, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in Amarillo after a short battle with Covid. He was born the oldest of six children on October 17, 1953, in Lawton, Oklahoma to Arby and Lee Etta Ledford. Mike had attended school...
AMARILLO, TX
hopkintonindependent.com

Frederick Murphy, 77

Frederick Leo Murphy Jr., a longtime resident of Hopkinton, passed away Jan. 1 after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. He was 77 years old and the devoted husband of 56 years to Judith (Hamilton) Murphy. Born in Natick on Feb. 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Frederick and Katherine (Moran) Murphy. He moved to Hopkinton at the age of 5.
HOPKINTON, MA
TribTown.com

Francis H. Elliott

Francis H. Elliott, 85, of Brownstown/Tampico, IN, went peacefully to his eternal home to be with his beloved Lavonda on January 1, 2022, at 6:01 PM at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN with the presence of his 3 daughters, Janette, Kim, and Lee Ann by his bedside. Francis was born in Brownstown, IN, on Wednesday, February 19, 1936, to Richard Harvey and Nora Ethel (Johnson) Elliott. Francis was a 1954 Tampico High School graduate and attended Purdue School of Agriculture short courses in Dairy Production. Francis was drafted in the United States Army and served at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska. On September 22, 1961, at West Point United Methodist Church in Salem, IN, Francis married his best friend and wife of 57 years, Lavonda Joyce (Pollock) Elliott. Francis was born and raised on the dairy farm that his mother, Nora Ethel (Johnson) Elliott was the founder of in 1932 where Ethel’s parents had cows at their Tampico home. Francis, along with his brother, Harry, ran the farm their entire lives along with help from their spouses, children, and grandchildren. It was truly, a family affair. He was proud of his dairy background and was a promoter of the dairy industry. For many years, the Elliott’s provided tours for school-age children and church youth groups by hosting and giving educational tours about the dairy industry. At the end of the tour, the kids were rewarded with, can you guess? Milk and cookies. He was a firm believer in hard work and worked hard his entire life on the farm. The Elliott farm was one of the longest-running dairy farms in Jackson County and was in its 4th generation of operation before milking production stopped in February of 2021. The farm was a member of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association and has been recognized with numerous Indiana state achievement awards, Foremost quality awards, along with quality awards of production, having several top production cows producing over 100 lbs. of milk per milking per day. The Elliott farm milked with both, Holstein, and Jersey cows. Francis was a selfless, generous, quiet, and well-respected man. He was always willing to give a hand up to those that needed it and never said anything, unless it was of great importance. He was a member of Tampico Baptist Church and most recently attended and supported the First Baptist Church of Crothersville. He was a supporter and advocate of the Jackson County Fair and 4-H where he volunteered many countless hours and served on the Jackson County Fair Board from 1976 until the present. Elliott Farms has been exhibiting at the Jackson County fair for 82 years. He was a member and served on the Jackson County Farm Bureau Board of Directors where he was instrumental in starting the Farm Bureau ice cream dipping booth at the fair. He served for 38 years on the Jackson County Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, for many of those years he served as chairman and was also on the Jackson County Co-Op Board of Directors. He was a member of American Milk Producers Inc. where he served on the board of directors and American Holstein Association for 49 years. Francis was a lifetime member of the NRA. He lived, ate, slept, and breathed the farm life, so it was just natural for Francis to start collecting John Deere tractor memorabilia and have one of the biggest collections around. Francis is survived by his 3 daughters, Janette Kay Elliott of Brownstown, IN, Kimberly Sue (Kevin) Hackman of Brownstown, IN, and Lee Ann (Monty) Silence of Seymour, IN, 4 grandchildren, Nora (Joe) Titzer of Booneville, IN, Kara Ellerman of Brownstown, IN, Spencer Silence of Seymour, IN, and Zackary Ellerman of Brownstown, IN, 1 brother, Harry (Rita) Elliott of Brownstown, IN, nephews, Brian, Bruce, Gregg Elliott, nieces, Lynnett Larison, and Trish Moss. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ethel Elliott, and his loving wife, Lavonda Elliott on July 18, 2019. Pastor Jon Pearce and Andy Schroeder will conduct funeral services on Friday, January 7th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Crothersville, 305 E Howard Street, Crothersville, IN 47229 with burial to follow at Crothersville Cemetery where military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Adams Family Funeral Homes &Crematory-Crothersville on Thursday, January 6th, 2022, and from 9:00 AM until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Memorial gifts may be given to the family to distribute to all of Francis’ charities that he was fond of and supported, c/o Adams Family Funeral Homes &Crematory, 110 E. Howard St., Crothersville, IN 47229. Online condolences may be given to the family and viewed at www.AdamsFuneralHomeonline.com.
BROWNSTOWN, IN
KMZU

Brenda Joyce Conaway

Brenda Joyce Conaway was born on August 4, 1948 to Nelson and Carolyn Tripp. Brenda departed from our presence, peacefully in her sleep on December 27, 2021. Brenda lived her life sharing her love and her home with her family as well as countless Foster Children through the years. Brenda found great joy in having family gatherings in her home for holiday celebrations. She also enjoyed treating her grandchildren and great grandchildren with wristbands for the Marceline carnival on July 4th weekend.
BROOKFIELD, MO
stegenherald.com

Mayven Charleigh Huck

Baili Dickens and Kory Huck of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri announce the birth of their daughter, Mayven Charleigh Huck at 12:21PM, on Thursday, December 30,2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Mayven was welcomed...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
The News-Gazette

MLK Community Service, Book Discussion Postponed

With a major snowstorm predicted for this Sunday and Monday, First. has rescheduled the annual MLK Community Worship Service that was to be held on Sunday, Jan. 16, and the book discussion that was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18, and sponsored by the Rockbridge Regional Library System. The new date...
RELIGION
Popculture

Penny Jackson Ragsdale, Wife of Ray Stevens, Dead at 78

Penny Jackson Ragsdale, the wife of country music legend Ray Stevens, died Friday night after a battle with cancer. She was 78. Her death came after Stevens, 82, canceled his New Year's Eve show at his CabaRay Showroom in Nashville to be by her side. Ragsdale died at the couple's...
MUSIC
harrodsburgherald.com

ERRIN THOMPSON

Mark Erinn Thompson 47, husband of Kristy Allen Thompson, of Nicholasville and formerly of Harrodsburg, died Dec. 30, 2021. Born Jan. 6, 1974, in Fayette County, he was the son of the late Mark Allen Thompson and the late Katherine (Kitty) Johns Thompson. He was baseball and golf coach for...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY

