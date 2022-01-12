OKCPS Shifts Entire District To Virtual Learning

Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel announced on Wednesday afternoon that the entire OKCPS district will shift to virtual learning through the remainder of this week.

The decision came due to the ongoing absences among teachers, instructional and support staff and students.

The district has been monitoring COVID-19 cases, as well as absences related to other illnesses or circumstances, and this led them to their decision.

Students are being directed to log into their Canvas accounts and complete assignments on their own through the week.

Families and school staffs are being encouraged to report positive COVID cases to their individual schools and supervisors.

OKCPS staff and families are being told to be prepared to continue this new shift to full virtual learning through next week.

The district said they will notify staff and families by the evening of January 17 if the virtual learning shift will be extended.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said, in part: