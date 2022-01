As the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, omicron, surges across the country, and as boosters become available, we cannot continue to neglect the wellbeing and safety of incarcerated people. The care of incarcerated populations must be a top priority for federal, state, and local policymakers. In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, criminal justice advocates warned about the jails and prisons becoming pandemic hotspots. Public health officials persistently suggested several approaches Department of Corrections (DOCs) should take as a response to the pandemic. It has been almost two years into the pandemic, and no state has given a sufficient response. We continue to uphold the idea and practice that incarcerated people do not deserve basic health care because they are indebted to society.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO