ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fed survey finds economy growing modestly despite COVID

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5aNH_0djubo4i00

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the economy was growing at a modest pace at the end of 2021 but was still being held back by ongoing supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages.

In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12 regional banks found that the economy was continuing to grow. But many regions reported a sudden pullback in spending on leisure travel, hotels and restaurants because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Although optimism remained high generally, several districts cited reports from businesses that expectations for growth over the next several months cooled somewhat during the last few weeks” of 2021, a period when COVID cases were rising sharply.

Of the Fed's 12 districts, only one, Dallas, reported “robust” growth in the closing weeks of 2021. But even in that district, Fed officials noted that “uncertainty increased amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases and concern that labor and supply-chain shortages will persist well into 2020.”

At the opposite extreme, the Fed's New York district reported an economy growing at only a subdued pace, held back by “intensifying supply disruptions, labor shortages and the omicron outbreak.”

The other 10 Fed districts generally reported modest to moderate growth with many citing threats posed by the rise in COVID cases.

Kathy Bostjancic, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said that the beige book showed “companies cited strong demand for workers but great difficulty in finding available labor.”

She said this severe tightness in the labor market was driving robust wage growth nationwide and, while pay increases were strongest for low-skill workers, wage gains were starting to spread to higher-skill levels.

The Fed survey found that some districts were reporting that price increases were starting to decelerate somewhat but many business contacts still reported high costs associated with ongoing supply chain disruptions.

The Fed survey, known as the beige book, will form the basis for discussions when the central bank holds its next meeting on Jan. 25-26.

In testimony Tuesday at his confirmation hearing for a new four-year term leading the central bank, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health.

At the Fed's last meeting in December, Powell said the central bank was accelerating its efforts to tighten credit, with the goal of restraining inflation before surging prices became entrenched. His comments came as U.S. households are under pressure from rising prices for food, gas, rent and many other items.

The government reported Wednesday that consumer prices rose 7% over the past 12 months, the fastest pace since 1982.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Business
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Health
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates surge by most in almost 2 years

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The interest rate on the most popular type of U.S. home loan surged last week by the most in two years and has climbed back roughly to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after signals that the Federal Reserve would be raising rates sooner and faster than previously expected.
BUSINESS
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Covid#Fed Chair#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Omicron#Oxford Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

Biden White House adviser stresses that inflation is global phenomenon, highlights 'some welcome deceleration'

Top White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Wednesday addressed new data that showed inflation at a nearly 40-year high, telling reporters that increasing prices are a "global phenomenon" that's connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said the unique strength of the U.S. economic recovery makes the nation "well-positioned to attack the challenges of prices and costs head-on." He also said there has been "some welcome deceleration" in price increases in some areas such as grocery items, but the increases are still too high.
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. companies saw modest growth in late 2021, Fed survey shows

(Reuters) - The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace through the end of last year, with American firms noting that growth continues to be constrained by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages while prices exhibited "solid growth," a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve showed on Wednesday. The Fed's...
BUSINESS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy