Public Safety

Fritz Wetherbee: Joe McLean Makes a Stop

WMUR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one of the few spots...

www.wmur.com

whdh.com

Mass. man drowns after canoe, kayak capsize on Lake Winnipesaukee

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is dead after the paddle craft he was in capsized on Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said. Emergency crews initiated a rapid water response rescue in the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee around 11:05 p.m. after receiving a report that one person was missing after a canoe and a two-person kayak had capsized. The three other people who had been in the paddle crafts had safely made it to shore, according to New Hampshire state police.
Fritz Wetherbee
Joe Mclean
#Nh
WMUR.com

Walk-ins, appointments allowed at second 'Booster Blitz'

Six Booster Blitz sites announced they are taking walk-ins Saturday for New Hampshire's second time running widespread booster clinics. ASHLAND: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the former liquor store, 46 Main St. BERLIN: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at White Mountain Community College, 2020 Riverside Drive. CLAREMONT: 1 p.m....
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

LIVE: Manchester police chief speaking about Harmony Montgomery case

MANCHESTER, N.H. — LIVE in the video player above and on WMUR-TV around 2 p.m. -- Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will speak about the case. The previous story is below. -- The reward for information to find missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery surpassed $100,000 on Wednesday after local companies...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Police release name of snowboarder who died at Loon Mountain

LINCOLN, N.H. — Lincoln police have identified the person who died at Loon Mountain Ski Resort over the weekend. Police said Samuel Forman, of Sudbury, Massachusetts, was snowboarding with a friend on the Flying Fox Trail when he fell and struck his head. Forman was unresponsive to life-saving medical...
LINCOLN, NH
WMUR.com

Omicron now dominant COVID-19 variant in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — The omicron variant is rapidly spreading in New Hampshire, health officials said Tuesday, noting that more than 90% of COVID-19 specimens tested Monday showed evidence of the new variant. The omicron variant has quickly spread around the world, but it was slower to show up in...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Police: 300 tips received in search for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police have received about 300 tips in their search for a missing 7-year-old girl, officials said Wednesday. Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said tips have been coming into a dedicated hotline in the search for Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in 2019. >> See...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Officials say deadly Peterborough crash caused by icy roads

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Icy roads and freezing rain were the cause of a deadly crash in Peterborough last Wednesday, officials have told WMUR. Officials said Joseph Siok, 83, of Stoddard, was traveling southbound on Hancock Road when he crossed the center line and crashed into another vehicle. Siok died...
PETERBOROUGH, NH
WMUR.com

Report gives details on 19 child deaths in New Hampshire over 11 months

CONCORD, N.H. — A new report examining child deaths in New Hampshire shows that 19 children have died in an 11-month span. The Commission to Review Child Fatalities was created several years ago after two children were killed by their parents. The commission is now getting inquiries about two recent cases when children were newly reported missing after not being seen for months or years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMUR.com

Firefighters battle 5-alarm fire at Cobblestone Ale House in Keene

KEENE, N.H. — Firefighters from several communities battled a 5-alarm fire Saturday night at the Cobblestone Ale House in Keene. The Chief of the Keene Fire Department told News 9 the grease fire started after a fryolator exploded. The fire then spread from the back of the bar to the front of it.
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Sununu: New Hampshire at beginning of omicron surge

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is at the beginning of the omicron surge of COVID-19 and will likely continue to see more cases than ever for some time, Gov. Chris Sununu and health officials said Wednesday. Health officials noted this week that more than 90% of specimens tested at...
PUBLIC HEALTH

