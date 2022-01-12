Fritz Wetherbee: Joe McLean Makes a Stop

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is dead after the paddle craft he was in capsized on Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said. Emergency crews initiated a rapid water response rescue in the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee around 11:05 p.m. after receiving a report that one person was missing after a canoe and a two-person kayak had capsized. The three other people who had been in the paddle crafts had safely made it to shore, according to New Hampshire state police.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO