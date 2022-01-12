ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BJK: Too Soon To Gamble More On Gamblers

By Dividend Seeker
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBJK was a loser in 2021, and I'm not entirely optimistic for it in 2022 either. The purpose of this article is to evaluate the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a broad casino/gaming fund, with an objective to track an...

AFP

Asian gambling hub Macau to limit new casino licences to 10 years

Macau on Friday unveiled plans to slash the duration of new gaming licences to just 10 years, half the length awarded the last time concessions were granted, as authorities tighten regulation of the world's biggest casino hub. The Chinese territory's multibillion-dollar gaming industry has been on tenterhooks ever since officials announced plans to overhaul the sector last September. On Friday, the city's six casino giants got their first clear indication of what the new rules would look like as Macau's Executive Council said gaming must not undermine China's "national security". Under a proposed bill, the number of gaming concessions will remain at six but "will not exceed 10 years", authorities said.
ocnjdaily.com

New Jersey gambling: more than just Ocean City

Outside Nevada, the state of New Jersey – and Atlantic City in particular – has long been considered the leading gambling hub in the US. The Garden State has a long history of gambling, and unlike many other territories in the US, gambling here was largely legal and unregulated throughout the 19th century.
Seekingalpha.com

SoftBank Group Has A Lot To Offer

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) is under pressure and the stock price has been crushed recently with multiple headwinds and bad news especially on its China investment. While the sentiment has fallen to the bottom, I still think SFTBY offers tremendous value to shareholders. Here I will update some of my thoughts following the previous article.
Sportico

NY Sports Betting Firms Spend Aggressively Despite 51% Tax Rate

Online sports betting made its long-awaited debut in New York on Jan. 8, as four operators went live with a series of eye-catching promotions in an effort to woo customers (see: Caesars Sportsbook’s $3K Empire State Royal Welcome offering). It might sound illogical to spend heavily on marketing in a state with a 51% tax rate on sports betting, the highest in the country by a wide margin. In fact, a common narrative prior to launch was that operators would dial back their marketing and promotional efforts in New York because the cost structure within the state makes it difficult...
Seekingalpha.com

Geberit AG (GBERY) CEO Christian Buhl on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Geberit AG (OTCPK:GBERY) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 13, 2021 3:00 AM ET. Good morning. I am the NTT operator for this conference. Welcome to the Geberit's Conference Call on the First Information 2021. Please note, that for the duration of the presentation, all participants will be in listen-only mode. And the conference is being recorded. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions] This call must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.
Seekingalpha.com

3 Unstoppable Dividend Blue-Chips I'm Buying In 2022 And So Should You

2022 is likely to be a year of volatility and incredible opportunity in the stock market. So far 2022 is a year when the stock market makes sense. Overvalued companies, which are the dominant names in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are down a bit. Speculative tech is down a...
Seekingalpha.com

We Are Still Short FXI - The Munger-Alibaba News Is Out!

Munger pushed BABA shares higher in early Q4 2021. The stock market rallied into the end of 2021, but the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting caused selling last week. The minutes revealed a more hawkish discussion about reducing the central bank’s balance sheet in coordination with liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds rate. Beginning the reduction would move the Fed quantitative easing program to quantitative tightening as it will allow bonds that mature to roll off the balance sheet without replacing them.
Seekingalpha.com

EQT becomes largest U.S. producer of certified natural gas

Top U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT -0.1%) also has become the country's largest producer of certified natural gas, after saying it has certified most of its natural gas output under both the Equitable Origin Standard for Responsible Energy Development and the MiQ standard for methane emission. The certifications...
Seekingalpha.com

Buying Opportunity In Bitcoin

Volatility is what makes Bitcoin a very compelling trading vehicle. Bitcoin tested and bounced from previous support levels at $40,000 on Friday. It followed through to the upside on Monday, closing above Friday's high, and rallied again on Tuesday, closing above Monday's high. This is positive price action. It could also be a signal that that selloff that began in early November that took the king of cryptos down 43% in just two months is over.
Seekingalpha.com

Opportunity As Rotation Slams ARKK, Maxed Inflation FUD Signals Buffett Style Greed Point

Higher interest rates lower the present value of future cash flows and tend to hurt long-duration assets like aggressive growth stocks. Last Wednesday's release of December's FOMC minutes revealed a new, extensive discussion segment specifically on policy normalization of the Fed's balance sheet. This hawkish development, with its somewhat unexpected severity of tone and detail, is just the latest in recent tightening moves that include a sharper taper of asset purchases and the acceleration of rate hike plans for later this year. The lengthy policy normalization discussion even came near the top of the minutes, just after the introductory global financial markets discussion and ratification of operations since the last meeting. This was a sharp departure from the November meeting where balance sheet normalization was not directly mentioned.
Seekingalpha.com

Textainer: The Current Container Market Tailwinds Could Last A Decade

Textainer is a Bermuda-based lessor of shipping containers. The shipping market is hot and not only is the demand for shipping capacity increasing, the demand for actual shipping containers is increasing as well. Most containers that are currently in use are being deployed by container leasing companies like a Triton International (TRTN) or Textainer (TGH) which lease them to shipping companies on a long-term contract. This provides good visibility on future cash flows and that makes these container leasing outfits quite interesting. I currently don’t have a position in the common shares of Textainer, but I do have a long position in both series of preferred shares issued by the company so I need to keep an eye on Textainer’s financial performance to make sure I don’t run into any surprises with my exposure to the preferred shares.
GOBankingRates

Buying Crypto in 2022? Do This First

Did you get swept up in the cryptocurrency hype in 2021? If you didn't, maybe you're considering investing now. It's not too late to reap big rewards with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any of the "altcoins,"...
