BJK: Too Soon To Gamble More On Gamblers

Textainer is a Bermuda-based lessor of shipping containers. The shipping market is hot and not only is the demand for shipping capacity increasing, the demand for actual shipping containers is increasing as well. Most containers that are currently in use are being deployed by container leasing companies like a Triton International (TRTN) or Textainer (TGH) which lease them to shipping companies on a long-term contract. This provides good visibility on future cash flows and that makes these container leasing outfits quite interesting. I currently don’t have a position in the common shares of Textainer, but I do have a long position in both series of preferred shares issued by the company so I need to keep an eye on Textainer’s financial performance to make sure I don’t run into any surprises with my exposure to the preferred shares.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO