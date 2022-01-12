BJK: Too Soon To Gamble More On Gamblers

Macau on Friday unveiled plans to slash the duration of new gaming licences to just 10 years, half the length awarded the last time concessions were granted, as authorities tighten regulation of the world's biggest casino hub.
The Chinese territory's multibillion-dollar gaming industry has been on tenterhooks ever since officials announced plans to overhaul the sector last September.
On Friday, the city's six casino giants got their first clear indication of what the new rules would look like as Macau's Executive Council said gaming must not undermine China's "national security".
Under a proposed bill, the number of gaming concessions will remain at six but "will not exceed 10 years", authorities said.
