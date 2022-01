Colin Cowherd talks Brian Flores after the head coach was released from the Miami Dolphins after three seasons. The story coming out now is that he was fired because he could not get along with Chris Grier, general manager, and that Grier's decision to bring on Tua Tagovailoa instead of Justin Herbert made Flores 'bitter'. Colin breaks down why it's important for head coaches to have a say in personnel choices.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO