ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles reconfigure Camden Yards to reduce homers

baltimorenews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Orioles are moving the fence back 30 feet in left field at Camden Yards to help reduce home runs. The height of the wall will also be raised another 5 feet. "While Oriole Park will remain a hitter's...

www.baltimorenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Here’s which Orioles gain — and lose — the most from Camden Yards’ new left-field dimensions | ANALYSIS

This week, construction began at Camden Yards to alter the ballpark’s left-field dimensions, meaning 2022 will be only the second season in the 30-year-old venue’s history in which the field area differs from its original measurements. The Orioles elected to make these changes to counter a growing change in the sport that has negatively affected their pitching staff more than any other: the ...
MLB
pitcherlist.com

Oriole Park Changes Shape

While the baseball world waited to hear what kind of discussions MLB and the MLBPA planned to have, the Orioles dropped some big news on the fantasy world. The club told The Baltimore Sun it began construction this week to alter Oriole Park at Camden Yards’ left-field dimensions to try to reduce the stadium’s propensity for home runs. The changes — the first to the size of the iconic ballpark’s playing area in two decades — will raise the wall’s height from 7 feet to about 12 feet and move it back as much as 30 feet, according to information provided by the team. Major League Baseball approved the adjustments, which will cover the area from the left-field corner to the bullpens in the left-center field.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles altering Camden Yards’ left-field dimensions amid ballpark’s historic home run binge

In the aftermath of pitching the Orioles’ first complete game no-hitter in more than 50 years, left-hander John Means expressed gratitude that the feat came on the road, given that Kyle Lewis’ eighth-inning drive was caught at the left-field wall of the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park instead of sailing over the fence for a home run. “If this was Camden Yards, it was gone,” Means said then. ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camden Yards#Home#The Orioles#The Baltimore Orioles
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles changing left-field dimensions at Camden Yards

Construction has begun on the left-field area at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports, as the Orioles are looking to make their ballpark’s dimensions slightly more favorable toward pitchers. The stretch of the left-field wall from the foul pole to the bullpen area in left-center field will be moved back roughly 30 feet, and also elevated to around 12 feet high from its current height of seven feet.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Oriole of the Day: Injury-hampered season leaves Anthony Santander needing improvement

With MLB owners continuing to lock out the players as the two sides slowly work toward a new collective bargaining agreement, Orioles officials are barred from specifically discussing players on the team’s 40-man roster. The Baltimore Sun, of course, faces no such stipulations. Throughout the coming weeks, we’ll take a look at each Oriole, examining their 2021 seasons and what’s ahead for them ...
MLB
baltimorebaseball.com

BaltimoreBaseball.com’s All-Oriole Park at Camden Yards team

Last week, the Orioles announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The anniversary will be officially marked on August 6th when the Orioles play the Pittsburgh Pirates. In advance of that, here’s BaltimoreBaseball.com’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards 30-year team. I chose...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Times

Orioles pitchers rejoice: Camden Yards fence being moved back amid home run surge

No team in Major League Baseball has allowed more home runs since 2017 than the Baltimore Orioles. Instead of improving their rotation or bullpen to combat the home run surge, the rebuilding Orioles are moving back their shallow left-field fence. Construction at Oriole Park at Camden Yards started this week and the alterations are the first to the ballpark’s size in two decades, according to a report from The Baltimore Sun’s Nathan Ruiz. The left-field wall’s height will be raised from 7 feet to 12 feet and will be moved back as much as 30 feet.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Imagining Gleyber Torres’ 2019 season with Camden Yards’ new dimensions

The winds of change are blowing through Baltimore, and their effects will be felt throughout the AL East. On Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reported that the Orioles had begun construction to expand the left-field dimensions of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Renovations are expected to be completed by Opening Day.
MLB
NBC Sports

Reports: O's to alter Camden Yards dimensions to combat HR barrage

For the first time in the 30-year history of their ballpark, the Orioles are undergoing construction at Camden Yards to adjust the park dimensions in an effort to limit the number of home runs hit to left field and left-center, according to multiple reports. The left-field wall will be pushed...
MLB
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Arkansas baseball player, Rays bullpen catcher, dies 'unexpectedly' at 28

Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly Monday at the age of 28, the team announced. The Rays drafted Ramirez in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and he spent 3 seasons in the Minor League System before being released. The Rays invited Ramirez to join the team’s staff in 2019. He’s been the bullpen catcher for the last 3 seasons.
MLB
CBS Boston

Three-Time World Series Champ Jon Lester Announces Retirement After 16 MLB Seasons

BOSTON (CBS) — After a 16-year career in Major League Baseball that saw him bring World Series titles to both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, Jon Lester has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old lefty called it a career on Wednesday. Lester retires with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA during the regular season, to go along with a 9-7 record and 2.51 ERA during the postseason. Lester won three World Series rings during his career — two with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs — sporting a 4-1 record and a 1.77 ERA in the Fall...
MLB
FanSided

5 worst contracts in modern Los Angeles Dodgers history

When the Los Angeles Dodgers spend big bucks, they typically know what they’re doing. That’s what makes their expensive failures so glaring — and so out of character they can almost be a little bit funny. What are the top pitfalls of free agency, after all? Splurging...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy