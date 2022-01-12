ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Good Taste: Staying at home? Stock your freezer with these tasty treats

By Tamara Palmer
48hills.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re tuned in to the flavors of Good Taste, a weekly column about the Bay Area food scene and the incredible people who make it beautiful. This week, we’re taking a cold plunge — try it all!. If the current wave has left you favoring takeout...

48hills.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
news24-680.com

Shelves Are Full, Aisles Are Empty – Where IS Everyone?

Out and about a little tonight and wondering if something is up because there’s little sign of anyone out anywhere. Shooter (that’s what we call photographers – not the other usage) Craig Cannon walked into the neighborhood grocery store to find the shelves full and the aisles deserted. If we can just sync up this supply and demand thing we should all be okay. But for now, at least, shoppers appear to have enough TP and beer to see them through another week or so of COVID Winter.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Cupertino, CA
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Beloved Chain Restaurants We Might Sadly Lose In 2022

With most restaurants, stores, and other businesses open once more, it seems as though the world is returning to normal again after pandemic-related shutdowns. While that's good news for most of us, it might be cold comfort to the 14% of all restaurants, or more than 90,000 businesses, that closed their doors as a result of COVID-19.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Frozen Foods#Restaurants#Home#Food Drink#Goldbelly#Boichik Bagels
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Eat these foods to live a long life, experts say

No one food is a magic bullet. That being said, eating a wholesome, balanced diet coupled with other health-supportive activities like regular exercise and abstaining from cigarettes and alcohol can be an important aspect of maintaining your health. "As a dietitian, I’m always telling people to ‘eat the rainbow’ because...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cameron Eittreim

Where Are The Tastiest Hot Dogs In San Francisco?

Nothing beats a good old-fashioned hot dog, it's one of life's simple joys. There is so much variety that you can have in a hot dog, that most people don't understand this. The San Francisco street scene has introduced the world to lots of great food, and with the San Francisco Giants being a major attraction, you are bound to eat a hot dog in San Francisco after hitting up the ball game.
hunker.com

Costco's New Sauce Is One You'll Want to Keep Stocked in Your Fridge

As self-proclaimed sauce enthusiasts, we're always looking for tasty condiments to try. After all, a delicious sauce can transform a meal, regardless of its ingredients or cuisine. That's why we're excited to share that Costco is now selling Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce, a fan-favorite condiment. According to a recent Reddit...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy