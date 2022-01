This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Yesterday Sequoia Capital and Paradigm shared they had invested nearly $1.2 billion into Citadel Securities, the market maker that came under attack during the GameStop saga that revealed some of the inner complexities of trade execution—and just how few people really understand how it works.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO