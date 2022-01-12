Winter storm Sunday: The storm’s track determines what we see in Central Virginia

LATEST UPDATE 1/13 Sunday’s winter storm: Snow, sleet, rain with accumulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Things are starting to firm up regarding the upcoming winter storm for the second half of the weekend. There are still a few subtle differences that could result in some big changes as to who gets what.

However, baring something absolutely bizarre, we are in for a nasty Sunday across the area.

Right now, the setup is for much colder air to arrive in here on Saturday chilling things down as we head into Saturday night.

By then a storm will be moving over the deep south. As it does so the original storm will start to fade out near the Tennessee/Alabama border and a new one will develop near Hilton Head, South Carolina.

This secondary storm will take over by Sunday and then march right up Interstate 95 through the commonwealth.

Early Sunday morning looks to be OK, but snow will rapidly advance north along and west of I-95.

So, by lunch, we will be looking at a good snow over the area.

During the afternoon, the center of the storm will move into the state and push warm air up over us. By late afternoon and early evening, we will have a wintry mix west of US-15 to the mountains and a chance to change to rain for a least a while maybe as far west as US-15.

Overall, the path of this storm bears some resemblance to the super storm of March 1993. That storm was 1 inch of snow, 12 hours of rain and then 2 inches of snow here in Richmond. Note this one is not expected to be as strong as that storm.

If this all goes according to plan, then the area west of the blue line will be where the heavy snow will be. East of the pink line you will trend towards, mainly rainfall.

But, let’s say the storm goes 30 miles to the east, look what happens.

EMAIL NEWSLETTERS

Sign up for email alerts from ABC 8News and be the first to find out when news breaks in your community. Get the latest news, weather and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.