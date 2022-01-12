ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winter storm Sunday: The storm’s track determines what we see in Central Virginia

By John Bernier
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 20 hours ago

LATEST UPDATE 1/13 Sunday’s winter storm: Snow, sleet, rain with accumulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —  Things are starting to firm up regarding the upcoming winter storm for the second half of the weekend.   There are still a few subtle differences that could result in some big changes as to who gets what.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwUI1_0djuP4OJ00

However, baring something absolutely bizarre, we are in for a nasty Sunday across the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKK7U_0djuP4OJ00

Right now, the setup is for much colder air to arrive in here on Saturday chilling things down as we head into Saturday night.

By then a storm will be moving over the deep south. As it does so the original storm will start to fade out near the Tennessee/Alabama border and a new one will develop near Hilton Head, South Carolina.

This secondary storm will take over by Sunday and then march right up Interstate 95 through the commonwealth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wcq7Z_0djuP4OJ00

Early Sunday morning looks to be OK, but snow will rapidly advance north along and west of I-95.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZacpT_0djuP4OJ00

So, by lunch, we will be looking at a good snow over the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBrip_0djuP4OJ00

During the afternoon, the center of the storm will move into the state and push warm air up over us. By late afternoon and early evening, we will have a wintry mix west of US-15 to the mountains and a chance to change to rain for a least a while maybe as far west as US-15.

Overall, the path of this storm bears some resemblance to the super storm of March 1993.  That storm was 1 inch of snow, 12 hours of rain and then 2 inches of snow here in Richmond.  Note this one is not expected to be as strong as that storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmQQz_0djuP4OJ00

If this all goes according to plan, then the area west of the blue line will be where the heavy snow will be. East of the pink line you will trend towards, mainly rainfall.

But, let’s say the storm goes 30 miles to the east, look what happens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TiElI_0djuP4OJ00

