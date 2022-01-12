Tony Schiavone Re-Signs With AEW, Extends Deal Through Mid-2024
rajah.com
1 day ago
AEW fans can expect to see Tony Schiavone for at least another two years. While discussing his contract status during his "What Happened When" podcast, the AEW commentator and senior producer revealed that he has inked a new deal with the...
AEW analyst Tony Schiavone has signed a new two-year extension with the company through mid 2024. You can check out some highlights from Tuesday’s AEW Dark below:. Here is the latest edition of AEW Control Center with Tony Schiavone breaking down the upcoming episode of Dynamite, taking place tonight (Wednesday) at 8pm (EST) on TBS.
Tony Schiavone took to Twitter today, saying that he caught up with legendary announcers David Crockett & Bob Caudle prior to AEW Dynamite. He said,. “I’m in Raleigh NC today and got together with my former TBS partner David Crockett and the longtime voice of Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Bob Caudle. My fandom of watching wrestling began with David and Bob behind the mic. @AEW tonight on @TBSNetwork 8/7ct”
We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar came face-to-face with his Royal Rumble opponent Bobby Lashley for the first time on Raw. The Beast and his advocate Paul Heyman kicked things off on Monday but Lesnar was quickly interrupted by Lashley and his manager MVP. Lashley became the No. 1 contender after he defeated Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a Fatal 4-Way match last week.
Six years after Technōs Japan created the first-ever pro-wrestling video game and two years after WWE (WWF at the time) made its debut on the video game scene, both companies joined forces to make history to create WWF (WWE) Superstars, the first arcade game based on the pro-wrestling company.
That could be a big deal. WWE is the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world and that has been the case for a very long time. It is fair to say that it holds a monopoly over the industry, which has made it difficult for another promotion to truly rise up. Things have changed a bit though, and now another promotion is not exactly happy with how WWE runs things.
WWE is being slammed by a rival that accuses it of violating antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market.
Major League Wrestling on Tuesday sued WWE for “unlawfully interfering with MLW’s access to media markets.” The competing professional wrestling outfit alleged WWE pressured third parties to abandon contracts and prospective relationships with MLW.
“WWE has been wrongfully depriving its competitors of critical opportunities for many years, but its latest conduct has been even more unconscionable,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer in a statement. “I think we speak for the rest of the professional wrestling world when we say that this anti-competitive...
This week’s WWE RAW saw Omos pick up a squash win over a local enhancement talent. The wrestler was billed as Nick Sanders. From Long Island, New York, Omos’ latest victim is known on the indies as “The Son of The Sun” Leo Sparrow. He graduated from the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy ran by WWE Producer Pat Buck and Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers, and has been wrestling for around one year.
Wrestling legend “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart joined Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw to tell some stories of his career. One story Jimmy Hart recalled was one with Vince McMahon in New York years ago over what the WWE owner and chairman looks for in a top star.
FOX Sports is working to strengthen his relationship with Twitter. According to Hollywood Reporter, FOX Sports has extended its deal with Twitter to cover the FIFA World Cup through 2023. As a result, the social media platform will host Twitter spaces, lead Q&As, post match highlights and provide game analysis for both the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia.
Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has hit out at the pay offered by the mixed martial arts promotion, saying its title holders are “world champions of nothing”.Hunt competed as a UFC heavyweight between 2010 and 2018, and the 47-year-old last week challenged the company’s president Dana White to a fight amid a near-$400,000 legal dispute.The New Zealander has been ordered by the United States District Court to pay the company $388,235 in legal fees and costs, per court documents recently made public from a March 2021 ruling. Hunt then took to social media to deny the suggestion that he...
In an interview with the In The Kliq podcast (via Fightful), Britt Baker spoke about her friendship with Tony Schiavone and the positive impact he’s had on her life. She said: “Oh my gosh, he’s the best. I will never be able to thank him for how much he’s helped me in all aspects of my life. I mean, he’s one of my best friends. Any time there’s anything going on, good or bad, he’s one of the first I call, first to talk to when I’m excited or to vent about — but just how he helps me, especially early on with those promos when I first turned heel. I don’t know where I would be without him, because I was so nervous to be cutting these live promos as a bad guy, something I had never done before and I just always knew in the back of my head, ‘Hey, if anything goes wrong, I have Tony Schiavone here. He’s pretty good at this, we’re gonna be okay.’ So just to have him there and along for the ride and just this lasting friendship I have with him. I’m so thankful for that.“
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Monday to tout last week’s ratings. Khan thanked fans for supporting the company, noting how the company delivered a great rating for the Dynamite on TBS premiere. He also touted the viewership for Friday’s Rampage on TNT, and referenced WWE leaking Friday night’s Fast National ratings on the weekends.
Over the last few years fans have seen some interesting debuts on AEW programming, and there’s no telling who might show up when you watch an episode of AEW Dynamite. This week on Dynamite fans saw Penta El Zero M defeat Matt Hardy in a singles match, and after the match the lights went out Malakai Black appeared. Black attacked Penta, and as he was trying to take Penta’s mask off the Varisty Blondes made their way down to the ring to even the odds.
