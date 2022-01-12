Realizeit introduces improved training platform

ALLENTOWN, N.J. — Jeffrey White recently announced the opening of his consulting firm, White Mantis Consultants. “White Mantis Consultants is really striving to challenge the way the pest management industry trains its employees, especially new hires,” White said. “So many companies lack consistent and replicable processes to train new hires and instead rely on their managers to share their wisdom with the newly hired personnel. While I understand the approach, there can be a lack of consistency with it. This approach is too reliant on our managers, who are already dealing with too many tasks to address, and what happens if the manager or other personnel gets sick or cannot perform the required training of the newly hired individual?”

