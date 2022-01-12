ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Realizeit introduces improved training platform

PALATINE -- Realizeit, a provider of artificial intellegence-powered training programs, announced the release of its "Intelligent Ingestion" tool kit. The program accelerates...

aithority.com

Copado Partners with Supermums to Improve the Accessibility of DevOps Training for Women

Copado, a leading DevOps platform powering the world’s largest digital transformations, announced it is the Gold Course Sponsor of Supermums North America Consultancy Skills Course. With three cohorts available in 2022, the course will provide DevOps training and resources to participants and support Supermums mission to empower mothers to obtain well-paid, flexible work with Salesforce. Cohorts begin in January, May and September and are available across North America, EMEA and Australia/New Zealand.
freightwaves.com

Vantiq introduces the next-generation of retail platforms

There is a trend of low-code developers building software solutions for businesses that can be scaled without the need for expensive development. Vantiq is one of those providers, but the Walnut Creek, California-based company is now taking low code a step further for retailers. The company’s Smart Retail Development Framework,...
aithority.com

CGS Releases TeamworkAR Enterprise-Ready Augmented Reality Training And Collaboration Platform

Enables easy-to-use AR solution to support field services professionals across the enterprise. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced the worldwide launch and availability of its enhanced, patented TeamworkAR platform – an augmented reality solution designed for out-of-the box use by enterprise organizations.
martechseries.com

Introducing Blockibles ©: New Platform with Plans to Release NFTs Based on Top Entertainment Brands and Original IP

New Player in Rapidly Growing Space Promises A Unique Product, Experience and Eco-Friendly Approach to NFTs. Over the course of the past year, the marketplace for blockchain based art and collectibles has exploded, thus proving that the metaverse is not only here to stay, but continuing to change what and how we collect and showcase our personal fandom. Today, a new player emerges with plans to define the coming year’s trends, between original properties and exciting licensed collectibles.
martechseries.com

DataKitchen Introduces DataOps Training and Certification Program

First-of-its-kind training empowers data professionals to properly deploy DataOps methodology. DataKitchen, the industry’s leading DataOps solution provider, announced the launch of a new DataOps Training and Certification program. The first-of-its-kind course, “Fundamentals of DataOps,” educates data professionals on the “why, what, and how” of DataOps and prepares them to lead DataOps change within their own organizations.
pctonline.com

New Firm White Mantis Consultants Introduces Technical Training

ALLENTOWN, N.J. — Jeffrey White recently announced the opening of his consulting firm, White Mantis Consultants. “White Mantis Consultants is really striving to challenge the way the pest management industry trains its employees, especially new hires,” White said. “So many companies lack consistent and replicable processes to train new hires and instead rely on their managers to share their wisdom with the newly hired personnel. While I understand the approach, there can be a lack of consistency with it. This approach is too reliant on our managers, who are already dealing with too many tasks to address, and what happens if the manager or other personnel gets sick or cannot perform the required training of the newly hired individual?”
aithority.com

3M and Ansys Train Engineers to Improve Adhesive Joint Design and Drive Sustainability

3M and Ansys launched a material modeling training program that is helping engineers refine product development processes, accelerate the design stage and eliminate material waste. Engineers are leveraging the program to better generate and analyze simulations, enhance designs and speed to market next-generation products using tape and adhesive as part of their design.
martechseries.com

Investment Forecast Platform Monstock introduces NFT function

Modurich, an IT company that creates various services and platforms using blockchain and cloud technology, is developing and operating a Monstock, the blockchain-based investment forecast information platform. Monstock, an investment forecast platform operated by Modurich to solve the problems of the existing investment information market and provide value from a...
martechseries.com

Crypto platform BNBMeta Introduces FIRST-Ever Community-Driven Platform for Monetizing Lands and Metaverse Experience

BNBMeta is a next-gen crypto platform that has come up with a community-driven platform for monetizing land/assets and metaverse experience on Binance Smart Chain. A new-age crypto platform is all set to dawn in a new wave in the crypto scene. Titled “BNBMeta”, the portal is launching the FIRST-ever community-driven platform for monetizing land/assets and metaverse experience on Binance Smart Chain. BNBMeta is soon to have its Whitelisted IDO Presale or PinkSale this month.
VentureBeat

How no-code AI development platforms could introduce model bias

AI deployment in the enterprise skyrocketed as the pandemic accelerated organizations’ digital transformation plans. Eighty-six percent of decision-makers told PricewaterhouseCoopers in a recent survey that AI is becoming a “mainstream technology” at their organization. A separate report by The AI Journal finds that most executives anticipate that AI will make business processes more efficient and help to create new business models and products.
u.today

EVCoin Platform Introduces NFT Marketplace: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
HackerNoon

How Tonal Introduced Data-Driven Strength Training Classes Through Amazon IVS

Launched in 2018, the Tonal strength-training system uses electromagnetic resistance to simulate various weights and dynamically adjusts throughout the workout based on the user’s performance and historical data. Video displays directly on the Android-based device, which also provides access to personal training sessions and recommended workouts. While content was initially only available on-demand because of the complexities of its unique workouts, Tonal is introducing live class options this fall. To ensure participants stay engaged and motivated, relevant data appears on screen, such as feedback on their form, when they met a goal, and when they set new personal records.
bleepingcomputer.com

Improve your productivity in 2022 with this $24 Office training bundle

Whether you work as an accountant or a rocket scientist, pretty much everyone with a desk job uses Microsoft Office. But how well do you actually know the software? Chances are you could be getting things done more efficiently, without even realizing it. The 2022 Premium Microsoft Office Training Certification...
Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
everythingrf.com

PCTEL Introduces 5G Low-Profile Antenna Platform for Industrial IoT Applications

PCTEL, a global provider of wireless technology including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions, introduced its new 5G low-profile antenna platform for industrial IoT applications. The new Medallion II antenna platform has been designed to PCTEL’s high quality and performance standards. With their optimized multiband...
SDTimes.com

Visual Studio 2022 17.1 Preview 2 introduces several Git productivity improvements

Microsoft recently announced the second preview of Visual Studio 2022 17.1. This release includes new features that align with themes of Visual Studio 2022, such as productivity. New Git productivity features will make day-to-day work much easier, according to Microsoft. Developers will now be able to compare the current branch...
