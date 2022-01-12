ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

David Edwards left The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles early

 1 day ago
"I would love to stay, but it's...

Primetimer

Discovery+ adding reruns of foreign Real Housewives shows, The Biggest Loser and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy as part of a deal with NBC Universal

The first season of The Biggest Loser reboot, Flipping Out Seasons 7-11, American Ninja Warrior Season 12 and Season 6 and 7 of Top Chef Canada are already live on Discovery+ as part of the licensing deal. Coming soon are Real Housewives of Chesire, Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Real Housewives of Melbourne, as well as the Atlanta, Los Angeles and Miami editions of WAGS.
Primetimer

Annie Mumolo is set to star in a comedy about pot-selling nuns

The Oscar-nominated Bridesmaids co-writer, who last year co-wrote and co-starred with writing partner Kristen Wiig in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, is co-writing Bad Habit with Sherman's Showcase and Emily in Paris writer Emily Goldwyn. Mumolo would star in the potential series that is being shopped around. Here's how Deadline describes Bad Habit: "When a convent in California’s Central Valley is rocked by a scandal that puts it on the brink of bankruptcy, a resourceful group of nuns struggles to keep it afloat in a community that desperately needs them. On a wing and a prayer, they get into cultivating and selling marijuana in the name of the Catholic Church. This nuns navigate local drug cartels, the church, their friendships, their longstanding spiritual beliefs and, most importantly, how to grow the dankest weed west of the Mississippi."
Primetimer

Cheer Season 2 reveals the double-edged sword of massive Netflix stardom

"A far less interesting version of Cheer Season 2 would have ignored how much of a phenomenon the show immediately became upon its January 2020 debut," says Caroline Framke. "Weeks before the pandemic brought most of the world to an unsettling halt, Netflix’s docuseries was an unavoidable smash hit, making overnight celebrities of its Texan cheerleader subjects whether they wanted the spotlight or not. They went on Ellen, Dancing with the Stars, and the Oscars red carpet. They became Instagram influencers and TikTok stars. They became characters both relatable and aspirational for millions of viewers across the world who suddenly felt incredibly invested in the results of a cheerleading competition. In its second season, Cheer could’ve just followed that story all over again, yielding decent results. It could’ve gone the Tiger King 2 route, only briefly acknowledging the series’ impact before reverting back to old storytelling habits. Instead, both by choice and by wild circumstance, the season that director Greg Whiteley and team created is a fascinating study of what it actually feels like to be part of a Netflix phenomenon that burns fast and too bright. Even before the pandemic hits and the team’s most beloved member, Jerry Harris, gets indicted on federal charges (more on that later), the second season of Cheer opens with the Navarro cheerleaders reeling from the shock of becoming famous in an instant. They scroll through their verified Instagram followers in disbelief, hug Kendall Jenner on TV, and take seemingly every single promotional campaign they’re offered. (A particularly painful early montage shows the squad listlessly cheerleading their way through an ad for a local bakery and a YouTube stunt on a nearby farm whose owner couldn’t care less about Netflix, let alone YouTube.) Coach Monica Aldama — a steely woman whose careful, deadpan affect is more curious than charismatic — quickly finds herself inundated by constant interviews and motivational speaking engagements. It all looks very exciting, but in talking head interviews, few of them seem excited about any of it. The team is still a solid unit in practices, but the unspoken tension of what the docuseries revealed, who got the most attention, and how much time their new extracurricular of being famous sucks up is all too palpable." Framke adds that Cheer Season 2 benefits from tackling Jerry Harris' indictment on charges of soliciting sexual images from minors from the get-go. "Making this reality plain right off the bat provides crucial framework for the season to come, which began filming well before the allegations broke, and continues throughout the squad’s subsequent collapse," says Framke. "A lesser version of this show might have omitted Jerry as much as possible, explained his fate in a quick sidebar, and moved on. But one of the reasons why Cheer became so popular in the first place was its palpable empathy for its subjects’ pain, and that goes double in this horrific instance."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Jimmy Kimmel Live! hires a new announcer: Lou Wilson succeeds Dicky Barrett

Wilson, whose credits include recurring on American Vandal and appearing with Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island, was introduced last night by Kimmel. Wilson is Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s second announcer in its 19-year history. Dicky Barrett, the The Mighty Mighty Bosstones frontman who served as the original announcer, has decided to retire to Arizona.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Murray Bartlett joins Kumail Nanjiani's Hulu Chippendales series

The White Lotus breakout will co-star in the limited series Immigrant, starring Nanjiani as Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee. Bartlett will play Banerjee's business partner and nemesis Nick De Noia, described as “a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment” and “the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men — and most of all, showbiz.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

American Idol will lean on its alums to replace Bobby Bones

“There’s not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be leaning into our amazing American Idol universe alum(s) to help our current Idols along the way in different stages of the competition," says showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick at the TV press tour, addressing Bones' sudden departure as mentor. "Lots of those familiar faces America has grown to love will be seen throughout the season and we’re really excited to give back.” Host Ryan Seacrest added: “In terms of the contestants, I want to see everyone of them come back, way back from the beginning. I remember a moment with Clay and Ruben, I want to see Carrie again, I love seeing Jennifer Hudson. I can remember standing next to them looking at their faces and reactions in moment s of success and challenge.” ALSO: What the new Platinum Ticket actually does for Idol contestants.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Cheer Somersaults Back to Netflix, COVID Shuts Down The Amazing Race

Two years after it became a smash hit, Cheer returns to Netflix for a second season that examines the price of viral fame. Season 2 sees the Navarro Cheer Team preparing for another daunting trip to Daytona, but this year they'll have to overcome new challenges, including a powerful routine from rival Trinity Valley Community College.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

HBO Max rebooting Degrassi

The Canadian teen drama franchise that first launched in 1979 is coming back with a new incarnation that is set to debut on HBO Max in 2023. "A reprise of the original teen drama, Degrassi is a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery," per The Wrap. "Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart. The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love." The Degrassi franchise comprises five series, including Degrassi: The Next Generation that famously starred Drake, plus Nina Dobrev and Shenae Grimes. The reboot will be led by showrunners Lara Assopardi and Julia Cohen with longtime Degrassi producer WildBrain also aboard. “Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. “WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.” ALSO: HBO Max acquires U.S. rights to all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Kimmel Stumps Guys with Basic Questions About Female Anatomy

Jimmy Kimmel revived his on-the-street Q&A segment last night to quiz men about their knowledge of the female body, and the results were disastrous, to say the least. The guys were stumped by basic questions like, "How many ovaries does a woman have?" and "What part of a body does a mammogram examine?" which doesn't exactly bode well for future generations.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Will Arnett to star in Netflix's Murderville, a whodunnit featuring celebrity guest-stars Conan O'Brien, Sharon Stone, Marshawn Lynch and more

Arnett is adapting BBC3's Murder in Successville for the streamer, playing a detective with "a cadre of celebrity guest stars who’d be willing to improv their way through his spin on the murder mystery." “We’re basically making Law & Order without a script,” Arnett says of the series that has him playing lead detective with each guest-star as his homicide trainee. together, they will interview suspects and try to solve a murder. With Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp vet Krister Johnson as showrunner, Arnett landed Murderville on Netflix, where he previously starred on BoJack Horseman, Flaked and Arrested Development. Conan O'Brien, who plays himself, was the first person enlisted. Other stars joining the six-episode series include Sharon Stone, Marshawn Lynch, Annie Murphy, Ken Jeong and Kumail Nanjiani.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

John Cena Brings Peacemaker to HBO Max, Wolf Like Me Bows on Peacock

Streaming dominates the day with a host of high-profile releases, including John Cena’s Peacemaker, new Peacock dramedy Wolf Like Me, and the Season 2 finale of The Challenge: All Stars. Plus, Yvonne Orji hosts reality series My Mom, Your Dad, Netflix adapts Japanese film The Journalist into an original series, and Station Eleven ends its run on HBO Max. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Cheer Season 2 Examines Life After Viral Fame

It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since Cheer first debuted on Netflix. In January 2020, the docuseries created and directed by Last Chance U’s Greg Whiteley introduced the world to the Navarro College Cheer Team, a group of elite athletes at a junior college in Corsicana, Texas. Soon it seemed like the Navarro Bulldogs were everywhere, from The Ellen DeGeneres Show to Saturday Night Live, which parodied Coach Monica Aldama’s “win at all costs” mentality in a sketch with Adam Driver.
Primetimer

Fox's Pivoting looks like part of network TV's sitcom comeback

"Not too long ago, things looked dire for the genre — NBC didn’t even bother to put a single comedy on its fall primetime lineup — but CBS’ Ghosts, ABC’s Abbott Elementary and NBC’s Grand Crew have proven to be reliable sources of laughs already this season," says Dave Nemetz. He says that Pivoting, starring Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q and Ginnifer Goodwin, is "a low-key hangout comedy bolstered by a very strong trio of lead actresses and an irreverent energy that helps lighten up a very heavy topic," adding that it has "a tricky tone to pull off, finding the comedy in such a brutal tragedy, but showrunner Liz Astrof (2 Broke Girls) manages to squeeze laughs out of the grieving process with a chaotic, quick-witted tone and heavy doses of gallows humor. The three ladies hold a wine-soaked makeshift memorial at their friend’s gravesite… and then realize they’re whooping it up at the wrong grave. (It’s kinda like A Million Little Things, but a lot funnier.) The show allows these women to be substantially flawed and messy, and it resists the urge to get too mopey and maudlin. Plus, their banter is fun and snappy, in the vein of Coupe’s Happy Endings. If you’re still holding out hope for a Happy Endings revival one day — like I am — this might be the next best thing while we wait."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Yellowstone producer reacts to the SAG Awards giving the show its first major award recognition

“It’s now an ‘all of U.S.’ show,” says executive producer David Glasser, CEO of Yellowstone producer 101 Studios. “It definitely hit the middle (of the country) in the beginning and then spread out. And that’s great, because I think there’s still a lot of audience to grow… What started with my friends in Nashville and Texas calling me, now all of a sudden my friends in New York and LA and San Francisco and Miami are calling. And so I think the show’s got incredible legs.” Glasser adds that Yellowstone is still in its prime and has a long future ahead. “It’s the prime of the show,” says Glasser. “I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell. I know with (co-creator Taylor Sheridan), he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

