Ann Dowd tells Jimmy Kimmel she was scared to play Mrs. Garrett on Live in Front of a Studio Audience

The legendary comedian and actor, best known for playing iconic sitcom dad Danny Tanner on Full House and for being the original host of America's Funniest Home Videos, was found dead Sunday morning at his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, reports TMZ. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death, tweeting: "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." "The Sheriff's Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET ... after hotel security had found Bob in his room," TMZ reports. "We're told he was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear. Bob's been touring the country lately, hitting a lot of destinations throughout the state of Florida, including in Orlando, which got started in September and was supposed to take him through May." Saget tweeted early Sunday morning. In an Instagram post aIso posted early Sunday morning, Saget wrote: "I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A’ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung - And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this sh*t. Peace out." In addition to starring on Full House and reprising his Danny Tanner role on Fuller House, Saget was also served as narrator on How I Met Your Mother and starred in 2001-2002 The WB sitcom Raising Dad, playing the father to future stars Kat Dennings and Brie Larson. He also played a dark and sleazy version of himself on Entourage. Saget's death comes four months after he delivered an emotional 37-minute tribute to Norm Macdonald, his good friend, whom he directed in the 1998 film Dirty Work. Saget was so well-regarded he starred in the Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, with close friend and Full House co-star John Stamos serving as roastmaster. "There was simply no better guy," tweeted HIMYM co-creator Carter Bays. "He was the best. Sending love to the many, many, many people who are heartbroken right now. I can't think of anyone whose memory will be more of a blessing."

