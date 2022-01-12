ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Dowd tells Jimmy Kimmel she was scared to play Mrs. Garrett on Live in Front of a Studio Audience

 1 day ago
The Emmy-winning actress says she had to...

ABC Chief Bullish on Keeping ‘King of Late Night’ Jimmy Kimmel for ‘As Many Seasons As He Wants’

As far as Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich is concerned, Jimmy Kimmel can keep his late-night slot until the end of time. Or at least for “as many seasons as he wants to be on the air.” “Jimmy is the king of late night,” Erwich told reporters Thursday during his executive session panel at ABC’s first of two days of presentations at the virtual Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. In May 2019, Kimmel signed a deal to keep “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” going at ABC for three more years, bringing it to at least its current 20th season. But...
Sidney Poitier and Peter Bogdanovich, who died on the same day last week, collaborated on the 1996 CBS TV movie To Sir, with Love II

A sequel to Poitier's 1967 hit film To Sir, with Love, To Sir, with Love II marked Bogdanovich's first made-for-TV movie as director. In it, Poitier reprised his role as teacher Mark Thackeray in an inner-city Chicago high school. Both movie icons died last Thursday. Poitier was 94 and Bogdanovich was 82. "Will always be grateful that Peter Bogdanovich cast me in this Sidney Poitier film back in the day," tweeted LZ Granderson, an ABC contributor and Los Angeles Times columnist, who played a student in the film. "Peter was creative, funny and loved telling stories. During breaks I must’ve asked him a 100 questions about The Last Picture Show and Cher and he had 100 answers. RIP."
Ann Dowd
Jimmy Kimmel
ABC Boss Addresses Oscars Host Plan, Status of Primetime All My Children, Grey's, Millionaire and Live Sitcoms

The Academy Awards airing on ABC in March will have a host — for the first time in four years. Appearing at the Television Critics Association virtual winter press tour on Tuesday, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, affirmed that filmdom’s biggest night will have a host this year, though he had no details to share at this time — including whether ABC’s late-night star, Jimmy Kimmel, might make a return as emcee. Other topics addressed, even if vaguely, by Erwich during the TCA press conference: * Declaring Grey’s Anatomy to be “still at the top of its game...
Home Work stars respond after their show is pulled from Magnolia Network over allegations of shoddy work and overcharges

"We've seen stories that has (sic) been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy," Andy and Candis Meredith wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. Several of their former clients accused them of scamming them with shoddy work and overcharges.
Wardrobe Breakdown: Steve Harvey On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

I’m back with even more mens fashion, thought I would try it again since Comedian Steve Harvey is all over the internet for his impeccable style! His stylist does an amazing job with his looks and this was another one I enjoyed looking at last night as he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Janet Jackson is speaking about her Super Bowl incident "not just for me, but for women"

“It’s tough for me to talk about that time,” Jackson, who will discuss her and Justin Timberlake's 2004 halftime show in her Janet documentary for Lifetime and A&E, tells Allure. “Whether I want to be part of that conversation or not, I am part of that conversation.” Jackson says having the discussion is important “not just for me, but for women. So I think it’s important that conversation has been had. And things have changed obviously since then for the better.”
Dwayne Hickman, who played the title role in classic teen sitcom The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, dies at 87

Hickman, who died of complications of Parkinson’s disease on Sunday, was 25 in 1959 when he took on the role of 17-year-old Dobie Gillis on the CBS sitcom, the first American television program produced for a major network to feature teenagers as leading characters. "Broadcast on CBS from 1959 to 1963, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis was an essential ingredient of adolescence for the postwar generation and remained popular in syndication for years," Margalit Fox writes in his New York Times obituary. "Mr. Hickman became one of TV’s first teenage idols for his portrayal of its lovelorn hero, and he remained indelibly identified with the character ever after, a fate he bore with genial resignation. “Dobie Gillis followed the fortunes of its hero, his friends and family in Central City, a community whose precise location was never specified but that in all its wholesomeness seemed eminently Midwestern. Dobie, 17 when the show begins, is Everyteen. (Early in the series, Mr. Hickman’s brown hair was bleached blond to make him look as cornfed as possible, until the peroxide treatments began to make his hair fall out.) He pines ardently, in the words of the show’s jazzy theme song, for “a girl to call his own,” and just as ardently for the financial wherewithal to squire that girl around. For all its well-scrubbed chastity, the series marked a quietly subversive departure from the standard television fare of the day. It was among the first to place the topical subject of teenagerhood front and center by recounting the story from a teenager’s point of view. It broke the fourth wall weekly, opening with a monologue in which Mr. Hickman, seated in front of a replica of Rodin’s 'Thinker,' gave viewers a guided tour of his gently angst-ridden soul." Dobie Gillis featured well-known actors in early roles, such as Warren Beatty and Hickman's co-star Bob Denver, who would go on to play the title role in classic sitcom Gilligan's Island.
Bob Saget dies at 65

The legendary comedian and actor, best known for playing iconic sitcom dad Danny Tanner on Full House and for being the original host of America's Funniest Home Videos, was found dead Sunday morning at his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, reports TMZ. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death, tweeting: "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." "The Sheriff's Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET ... after hotel security had found Bob in his room," TMZ reports. "We're told he was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear. Bob's been touring the country lately, hitting a lot of destinations throughout the state of Florida, including in Orlando, which got started in September and was supposed to take him through May." Saget tweeted early Sunday morning. In an Instagram post aIso posted early Sunday morning, Saget wrote: "I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A’ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung - And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this sh*t. Peace out." In addition to starring on Full House and reprising his Danny Tanner role on Fuller House, Saget was also served as narrator on How I Met Your Mother and starred in 2001-2002 The WB sitcom Raising Dad, playing the father to future stars Kat Dennings and Brie Larson. He also played a dark and sleazy version of himself on Entourage. Saget's death comes four months after he delivered an emotional 37-minute tribute to Norm Macdonald, his good friend, whom he directed in the 1998 film Dirty Work. Saget was so well-regarded he starred in the Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, with close friend and Full House co-star John Stamos serving as roastmaster. "There was simply no better guy," tweeted HIMYM co-creator Carter Bays. "He was the best. Sending love to the many, many, many people who are heartbroken right now. I can't think of anyone whose memory will be more of a blessing."
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Tearful Tribute to Bob Saget

Jimmy Kimmel became emotional last night as he remembered Bob Saget, who died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 65. The late night host praised Saget as "the sweetest," a word he insisted best describes the Full House star, and he teared up as he recalled Saget's powerful off-screen persona. "He was very kind to everyone," remembered Kimmel, "And he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him."
Jimmy Kimmel Live! hires a new announcer: Lou Wilson succeeds Dicky Barrett

Wilson, whose credits include recurring on American Vandal and appearing with Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island, was introduced last night by Kimmel. Wilson is Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s second announcer in its 19-year history. Dicky Barrett, the The Mighty Mighty Bosstones frontman who served as the original announcer, has decided to retire to Arizona.
WATCH: John Oliver Has a Meltdown Over The Da Vinci Code in Digital Exclusive

Only the most important of subjects could convince John Oliver to return from hiatus early: The Da Vinci Code. In a web exclusive released Sunday, the Last Week Tonight host blasted Dan Brown's "stupid, stupid book" and Tom Hanks' subsequent film for their easily-solvable central mystery. "No one should need Robert Langdon, a Harvard-educated puzzle-solver who fucks, to get to the bottom of this!" said Oliver. "A child could solve that puzzle!"
Dick Carson dies: Emmy-winning director and Johnny Carson's younger brother was 92

Johnny Carson enlisted his younger brother to become The Tonight Show director after he was named as the NBC late-night show's new host in 1962. Dick Carson actually joined The Tonight Show before his younger brother began hosting, directing guest-hosts including Groucho Marx, Jerry Lewis and Florence Henderson. Dick Carson went on to direct The Merv Griffin Show and Wheel of Fortune, winning five Emmys amid numerous nominations.
Whoopi Goldberg Returns to The View as Virtual Shows Continue

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It was a day of good and bad news for The View. Despite Joy Behar's promises to the contrary, the ABC daytime staple kicked off its second week of remote broadcasts this morning with a show that saw the return of Whoopi Goldberg, who tested positive for COVID-19 in December, and Sara Haines. However, just as the band was finally ready to get back together, Whoopi announced that Behar would be absent from Monday's show. Has anyone had a worse start to 2022 than the women of The View?
Full House creator and stars release a joint statement honoring Bob Saget

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," read the statement from John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and creator Jeff Franklin. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob." ALSO: Saget's touring partner Mike Young tells how the late comedian would like to be remembered.
Jeopardy! boss dismisses the notion that recent winning streaks are the result of easier clues

“Behind the scenes we’ve spent a lot of time discussing whether this is some kind of ‘new normal’ or whether we’ve just had an unusual windfall of brilliant Jeopardy! players,” Michael Davies, Jeopardy!'s interim executive producer, told The New York Times via email, responding to the recent win streaks by Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher and, currently, Amy Schneider. Noting that the subject matter covers an ever-wider range of material, Davies added: “I actually think the show may be getting harder. Let’s face it, so few people read the same books anymore or watch the same TV shows. And we have massively diversified the history, cultural and pop cultural material we expect our players to compete over.” Davies says the writers have discussed the streaks, thinking that contestants having access to a wealth of online resources, including J! Archive, may help. Others attribute the rise in winning streaks to more people playing at home because of the pandemic and to James Holzhauer winning 32 games in 2019 -- though Schneider's strategy is the opposite of Holzhauer's. Meanwhile, Holzhauer thinks the winning streaks trend is a matter of chance. “People always assume everything is a paradigm shift,” Holzhauer wrote The Times in an email, “when it’s actually fairly normal for results to occasionally cluster.” ALSO: Mayim Bialik jokes she feels "stupidest" in the Jeopardy! writers' room.
