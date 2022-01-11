Third Tulsa homicide victim of 2022 identified

A body was found near Pine and North Harvard

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police has just released the name of the victim found dead on East Tecumseh as Nickolas Norwood.

Tulsa police were called to the scene on East Tecumseh Street at 8:45 Tuesday morning after a neighbor went to check on the victim after they noticed the door to the apartment was open. Norwood was found dead.

Tulsa police do not know how he died, but said they did observe blunt force trauma.

This is an active investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group