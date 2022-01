“Some may consider me crazy to walk away from one of the more coveted roles in sports television, and I do not doubt that I will miss many aspects of the job,” said Tafoya in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “But for some time, I have been considering other areas I would like to explore both personally and professionally. I couldn’t ignore that little voice anymore after what we have all endured over the last few years.” Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-Kansas City Chiefs playoff game will mark her 325th primetime NFL game as a sideline reporter, more than any other reporter.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO