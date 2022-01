Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series, which was adapted as the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is being developed as anime series for Netflix from Universal Content Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter. O’Malley is writing the series with BenDavid Grabinski, the showrunner behind the revival of Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? "Part action fantasy, part romantic comedy, Pilgrim centered on the titular slacker living in Toronto and in a garage band named Sex Bob-Omb with his friends," per The Hollywood Reporter. "His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion." The bandmembers from the movie are also on hand for the anime.

